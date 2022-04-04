 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls on the track, boys in the field excel in Albion

  • Updated
Gavin Bywater

Gavin Bywater runs toward the finish in the first leg of the 1600 relay March 24 at Lakeview. Bywater ran to a silver medal in the 400 on March 31 in Albion.

Schuyler Central track and field teams competed in the 2022 Mansfield Invitational held in Albion at the Boone Central Track and Field Complex last Thursday and collected several pieces of hardware.

The girls team, led by Marisol Deanda, excelled in running events while the boys squad, led once again by Austin McCulloch, sparkled in the field events.

“Overall, I was extremely impressed by the athletes once again,” Schuyler Central girls head coach Alicia Keairnes said. “They are continuing to excel, and I am predicting they will all peak for our conference and district meets.”

Deanda placed second in the 1600-Meter Run with a time of 5 minutes, 51.94 seconds, blazed to first place in the 3200-Meter Run with a time of 13:03.1 and was a member of the 1600-Meter Relay squad that finished in third place with a time of 4:33.52. It was a team record in the event for this season.

Her teammates on the relay included Piper Lefdal, Natalie Yrkoski and Daniela Cupa. Deanda ran the final leg of the relay. Schuyler was .43 behind Wisner-Pilger in second and about a second and a half back of Fullerton in first.

Natalie Yrkoski

Natalie Yrkoski sprints the second leg of the 1600 relay March 24 in Columbus. Yrkoski was the runner-up in the 400 and third in the high jump March 31 in Albion.

“Marisol continues to make great strides in all her events. She has been running the 3200-meters very well and turns right around to participate in the relay,” Keairnes said. “That is pretty remarkable.”

On the boys side of the meet, McCulloch won the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet, 6 inches. He also finished in second place in the triple jump event with a leap of 39-6. James Fogleman edged him out for the top spot at 40-11.

“Austin is off to a great start this season and was named Boys Sertoma Athlete of the Month for March,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said.

Rico Rodriguez also had an excellent day for the Warriors. In his first meet competing in the long jump, he finished in third place with a top mark of 19 feet, 1/4 inch. He also finished in second place in the high jump with a leap of 5-8. This is the first year that Rodriguez has competed in track and field.

Gavin Bywater lowered his 400-meter dash time to 55.96 seconds, which ended up being good enough for second place in the event.

Another first place effort was produced by Marc Anthony Lopez in the discus throw. He heaved the disc 134 feet to win the event.

“Marc continues to do well for us,” Carter said. “He was just one foot short of his personal best in throwing conditions that were far from ideal.

Carlos Carrasco did an excellent job in the 300 hurdles, finishing in third place with a time of 47.97 seconds.

“Carlos has huge potential and could really improve with some hard work,” Carter said.

Team scores were not kept for the meet. Schuyler track was back in action Monday in David City and returns to Albion on April 12.

Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco races the second of the 1600 relay at Lakeview on March 24. Carrasco was the bronze medalist in the 300 hurdles last week in Albion.
Austin McCulloch

Austin McCulloch jumps over the final hurdle in the 300 March 24 in Columbus. Last week in Albion he was the gold medalist in the pole vault on a height of 11 feet, 6 inches.
Piper Lefdal

Piper Lefdal completes the first leg of the 1600 relay in Columbus on March 24. Lefdal was fourth in the long jump last week in Albion on a mark of 14 feet, 4 inches.
Marisol Deanda

Marisol Deanda completes a lap of the 3200 March 24 in Columbus. Deanda was the 3200 champ and the 1600 runner-up March 31 in Albion.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

SCHUYLER TRACK & FIELD

LOCATION -- Albion

Mansfield Invitational

Friday at Boone Central

Girls event winners, top Schuyler athlete

• High jump - 1. Cassidy Grint (Sargent) 4-10, 3. Natalie Yrkoski (Schuyler) 4-8.

• Long jump - 1. Teagan Gonsior (Fullerton) 16-7.75, 4. Piper Lefdal (Schuyler) 14-4.

• Triple jump - 1. Lindsey Kneifl (Wisner-Pilger) 35-9.50, 7. Piper Lefdal (Schuyler) 30-0.75.

• Shot put - 1. Cassidy Maricle (Boone Central) 32-9.75, 19. Vanessa Uriastegui (Schuyler) 23-10.

• Discus - 1. Elyssa Cuevas (Boone Central) 103-4, 13. Carly Wemhoff (Schuyler) 75-1.

• Pole vault - 1. Alexis Mauler (Sargent) 8-6, 4. Maddy Pineda (Schuyler) 7-6.

• 100 - 1. Ashlyn Krohn (Boone Central) 13.21, 8. Piper Lefdal (Schuyler) 13.95.

• 200 - 1. Elsie Ottun (Sargent) 28.49, 9. Sami Krupka (Schuyler) 30.86.

• 400 - 1. Lindsey Kneifl (Wisner-Pilger) 1:03.60, 2. Natalie Yrkoski (Schuyler) 1:06.95.

• 800 - 1. Julianna Maxfield (Fullerton) 2:36.18, 6. Sinai Sanchez (Schuyler) 2:59.78.

• 1,600 - 1. Julianna Maxfield (Fullerton) 5:47.78, 2. Marisol Deanda (Schuyler) 5:51.94.

• 3,200 - 1. Marisol Deanda (Schuyler) 13:03.01.

• 100 hurdles - 1. McKenzie Supik (Fullerton) 18.17.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Teagan Gonsior (Fullerton) 50.98.

• 400 relay - 1. Boone Central 52.25, 6. Schuyler (Wemhoff, Uriastegui, Ruskamp, S. Rodriguez) 1:05.90.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Fullerton 4:31.12, 3. Schuyler (Lefdal, Yrkoski, Cupa, Deanda) 4:33.52.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Fullerton 11:11.29, 4. Schuyler (Olvera, Sanchez, Jedlicka, Cupa) 12:08.39.

Boys event winners, top Schuyler athlete

• High jump - 1. Jaxon Lipker (Boone Central) 6-0, 2. Rico Rodriguez (Schuyler) 5-8.

• Long jump - 1. Beau Ruskamp (Wisner-Pilger) 20-3, 3. Rico Rodriguez (Schuyler) 19-0.25.

• Triple jump - 1. James Fogelman (Boone Central) 40-11, 2. Austin McCulloch (Schuyler) 39-6.

• Shot put - 1. Ryan Yost (Norfolk) 42-6.25, 7. Marc-Anthony Lopez (Schuyler) 36-11.

• Discus - 1. Marc-Anthony Lopez (Schuyler) 134-0, 5. Nicholas Hernandez (Schuyler) 115-4.

• Pole vault - 1. Austin McCulloch (Schuyler) 11-6.

• 100 - 1. Parker Borer (Boone Central) 11.33, 9. Hamilton Benazo (Schuyler) 12.67.

• 200 - 1. Parker Borer (Boone Central) 23.64, 9. Rico Rodriguez (Schuyler) 26.44.

• 400 - 1. Aiden Norman (Fullerton) 54.90, 2. Gavin Bywater (Schuyler) 55.96.

• 800 - 1. August Scholting (Wisner-Pilger) 2:04.75.

• 1,600 - 1. Harrison Dodds (Boone Central) 5:10.57.

• 3,200 - 1. Zander Jarecki (Boone Central) 11:33.94, 4. Adolfo Manzano (Schuyler) 12:29.39.

• 110 hurdles - 1. Brady Cook (Fullerton) 16.93.

• 300 hurdles - 1. Beau Ruskamp (Wisner-Pilger) 41.54, 3. Carlos Carrasco (Schuyler) 47.97.

• 400 relay - 1. Boone Central 46.22, Schuyler (Benazo, K. Martinez, Gonzalez, McCulloch) 50.01.

• 1,600 relay - 1. Wisner-Pilger 3:41.93, 3. Schuyler (Bywater, Carraso, Benazo, K. Martinez) 3:52.26.

• 3,200 relay - 1. Boone Central 9:15.65, 3. Schuyler (Bywater, Carrasco, Benazo, Manzano) 9:50.88.

