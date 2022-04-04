Girls on the track, boys in the field excel in Albion

Schuyler Central track and field teams competed in the 2022 Mansfield Invitational held in Albion at the Boone Central Track and Field Complex last Thursday and collected several pieces of hardware.

The girls team, led by Marisol Deanda, excelled in running events while the boys squad, led once again by Austin McCulloch, sparkled in the field events.

“Overall, I was extremely impressed by the athletes once again,” Schuyler Central girls head coach Alicia Keairnes said. “They are continuing to excel, and I am predicting they will all peak for our conference and district meets.”

Deanda placed second in the 1600-Meter Run with a time of 5 minutes, 51.94 seconds, blazed to first place in the 3200-Meter Run with a time of 13:03.1 and was a member of the 1600-Meter Relay squad that finished in third place with a time of 4:33.52. It was a team record in the event for this season.

Her teammates on the relay included Piper Lefdal, Natalie Yrkoski and Daniela Cupa. Deanda ran the final leg of the relay. Schuyler was .43 behind Wisner-Pilger in second and about a second and a half back of Fullerton in first.

“Marisol continues to make great strides in all her events. She has been running the 3200-meters very well and turns right around to participate in the relay,” Keairnes said. “That is pretty remarkable.”

On the boys side of the meet, McCulloch won the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet, 6 inches. He also finished in second place in the triple jump event with a leap of 39-6. James Fogleman edged him out for the top spot at 40-11.

“Austin is off to a great start this season and was named Boys Sertoma Athlete of the Month for March,” SCHS boys head coach Rick Carter said.

Rico Rodriguez also had an excellent day for the Warriors. In his first meet competing in the long jump, he finished in third place with a top mark of 19 feet, 1/4 inch. He also finished in second place in the high jump with a leap of 5-8. This is the first year that Rodriguez has competed in track and field.

Gavin Bywater lowered his 400-meter dash time to 55.96 seconds, which ended up being good enough for second place in the event.

Another first place effort was produced by Marc Anthony Lopez in the discus throw. He heaved the disc 134 feet to win the event.

“Marc continues to do well for us,” Carter said. “He was just one foot short of his personal best in throwing conditions that were far from ideal.

Carlos Carrasco did an excellent job in the 300 hurdles, finishing in third place with a time of 47.97 seconds.

“Carlos has huge potential and could really improve with some hard work,” Carter said.

Team scores were not kept for the meet. Schuyler track was back in action Monday in David City and returns to Albion on April 12.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

