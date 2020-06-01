Girls wrestling in Nebraska made emerging sport by NSAA

"There’s some things we have to figure out first before everything really gets going," Wemhoff said. "At least it’s a step in the right direction."

The NSAA board of directors approved emerging status during its morning meeting on May 21. Later in the day, the full approval came before the representative assembly where it fell three votes short of the 60% threshold. It was just one vote short in 2019.

Hlavac can remember to a time not so long ago when it seemed there was no chance girls wrestling would ever have a chance.

"It really has lost that taboo like when we were younger," he said. "It was a big deal."

It might be a year or three until its official, but the Warriors are planning on another large contingent for 2020/21. Wemhoff believes that the Schuyler program could have more than 20 girls out.