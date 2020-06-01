Girls wrestling in Nebraska made emerging sport by NSAA

Schuyler wrestling head coach Jeremy Hlavac has seen plenty of interest in girls wrestling during his time as head coach.
In the last five years, the Warriors have had up to 15 girls on the roster.
Now, with the NSAA approving girls wrestling as an emerging sport, Schuyler hopes to see even more interest.
In 2018-19, high school participation in the sport declined for the first time in 30 years but girls wrestling increased by 27% according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.
"I’m very excited that it passed to get to that," Hlavac said. "I think it’s a step in the right direction. I know it’s not a fully sanctioned sport, but to these girls with us and some other places starting to have girls on girls only tournaments, this is a step in the right direction for us to be able to get it to be a sanctioned sport."
Part of the reason Schuyler has seen so much success comes from coaches Drey Keairnes and Mark Wemhoff who have helped grow the interest in the community.
Last year, Wemhoff started a girls wrestling club.
That club went on to compete at the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls state championship last year where they finished runner-up.
While all the coaches are excited that girls wrestling was named an emerging sport, there was some disappointment that it wasn't given full approval.
"I’m glad they at least are recognizing it," Wemhoff said. "I honestly think our number will go up, but I don’t think it will go up as fast as if they would have sanctioned. There’s still going to be some schools that don’t do it because it’s not sanctioned.
"At least it’s a start. At least now that they’ve recognized it as an emerging sport, they don’t have to back and vote on it, they can just make it a sport when they see the numbers are on the rise."
The NSAA can approve girls wrestling for full sanctioning anytime during the three-year window as an emerging sport. That would immediately bring a state tournament into play, except for Year 1.
In the mean time, supporters will try to continue to grow the sport with more girls-specific tournaments and fewer weight classes to create more matchups.
"There’s some things we have to figure out first before everything really gets going," Wemhoff said. "At least it’s a step in the right direction."
The NSAA board of directors approved emerging status during its morning meeting on May 21. Later in the day, the full approval came before the representative assembly where it fell three votes short of the 60% threshold. It was just one vote short in 2019.
Hlavac can remember to a time not so long ago when it seemed there was no chance girls wrestling would ever have a chance.
"It really has lost that taboo like when we were younger," he said. "It was a big deal."
It might be a year or three until its official, but the Warriors are planning on another large contingent for 2020/21. Wemhoff believes that the Schuyler program could have more than 20 girls out.
"I think it’s just going to keep growing if we continue to have success with our girls program," Wemhoff said. "They know that it’s something that’s positive for our girls. Our girls' athletics haven’t been producing like they did in the ’90s and 2000s. In wrestling, they’re tough and fairly strong and very scrappy. Girls wrestling fits them."
Hlavac believes that the success of the USA women's wrestling team has contributed to the growth of the sport.
"I think the biggest influence on all of that was our USA women’s wrestling team has been doing so well in the international and world leagues," Hlavac said. "These girls finally have girl wrestler role models that are USA girls. There’s so much more exposure now and those girls get to see that. That’s huge."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
