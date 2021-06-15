Gonzalez's strong outing not enough

Schuyler countered with a run in the bottom of the first without a hit. Gonzalez was hit by a pitch with two outs, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored when he stole home.

Schuyler tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Christopher Shannon led off with a sharp single to right field and later scored with one out when Braiden Blum grounded out to the first baseman. Schuyler loaded the bases with two outs but Cade Bohac grounded out to the pitcher to end the rally.

North Bend scored two unearned in the top of the sixth inning to go back on top 4-2.

Schuyler retaliated again in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 4-3 when Logan Johnson raced home from third base on a wild pitch with two outs.

North Bend put the winning runs on the board in the top of the seventh inning by scoring twice to make the score 6-3.

Gonzalez walked with one out then proceeded to second base on a ground out by Diego Svoboda. He then stole third, his third stolen base of the night, and later scored Schuyler’s final run on a throwing error.