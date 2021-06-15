Gonzalez's strong outing not enough

Juan Gonzalez showed why he is the ace of the Schuyler McLeod Post 47 American Legion baseball team in a 6-4 loss to North Bend June 10 at Merchant Park in Schuyler.
The performance by Schuyler showed a major improvement in the total team effort after dropping a 9-0 and 7-2 doubleheader at North Bend on May 18.
“North Bend beat us pretty good in our first game of the year,” Schuyler coach Jason Wehner said. "So, for them to jump out 2-0 on us in the first and for the boys to bounce back and not put their heads down showed me a lot.”
Hanging around and showing fight was a team effort sparked by pitcher Juan Gonzalez. Gonzalez pitched 6 and ⅔ innings and allowed only three hits while striking out 10 North Bend batters with a combination of powerful fastballs and impressive breaking pitches. He only walked one during his stint on the mound.
The only reason Gonzalez didn’t fare any better in the outcome was that the Schuyler squad committed five more fielding errors, allowing all six unearned runs to score.
In addition to the heroics by Gonzalez on the mound, he walked three times and scored two runs to pace the Schuyler offensive effort.
North Bend scored the first two runs of the game in the first inning on RBI doubles by Bradyn Manning and Hunter Johnston.
Schuyler countered with a run in the bottom of the first without a hit. Gonzalez was hit by a pitch with two outs, stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored when he stole home.
Schuyler tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Christopher Shannon led off with a sharp single to right field and later scored with one out when Braiden Blum grounded out to the first baseman. Schuyler loaded the bases with two outs but Cade Bohac grounded out to the pitcher to end the rally.
North Bend scored two unearned in the top of the sixth inning to go back on top 4-2.
Schuyler retaliated again in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to 4-3 when Logan Johnson raced home from third base on a wild pitch with two outs.
North Bend put the winning runs on the board in the top of the seventh inning by scoring twice to make the score 6-3.
Gonzalez walked with one out then proceeded to second base on a ground out by Diego Svoboda. He then stole third, his third stolen base of the night, and later scored Schuyler’s final run on a throwing error.
On the night, Schuyler blazed a trail on the base paths, garnering 11 stolen bases. Shannon also had three steals while Johnson, Colton Bohac, Khamden Cone, Dennis Martinez and Svoboda each stole a bag as well.
Martinez, Shannon and Johnson led the Schuyler with singles. Shannon and Johnson each had one run scored, and Braiden Blum had one RBI.
Schuyler was back in action Tuesday at the Lakeview Juniors then plays at Valparaiso on June 22.
“I’m proud of how the boys responded tonight,” Schuyler coach Jason Wehner said. “We had a pretty rough game last Thursday but came back and had a good practice and then carried it over to this game. I really think we were a hit or two away from scoring seven or eight runs tonight which shows that we are moving in the right direction.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.