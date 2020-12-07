Good and bad for Schuyler boys

The barrage was led by Langemeier who scored seven points in the quarter and was the game’s leading score with 18 points.

One of the things that pleased Beebe about his team’s offensive performance was nine players hitting the scoring column and contributing significantly to the victory.

“We showed some good balance,” Beebe said. “We talked about everyone having to do their part. It sticks out that we have more than just one guy that can handle the ball for us this year. That is big for our offensive success.”

The Warriors hoped to build off their momentum from the win over Madison when they traveled to Valley the following evening to do battle against DC West.

The Warriors stayed within striking distance during the first half, trailing by 23-13 at the break. But the second half saw the Falcons take total control. The physical demand of playing two games in two nights was obvious with Schuyler’s effort during the final two quarters of action.

“We just ran out of gas,” Beebe said. “This game will help us realize that we can’t defeat the better teams on our schedule if we don’t remain focused. I am sure that we will recover from the loss and play well against David City.”