Good and bad for Schuyler boys

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 51-25 win over Madison on Dec. 3 then suffered a 70-28 defeat at the hands of Douglas County West the following night.
The Warriors and Dragos battled through a close first half before Schuyler and senior Aaron Langemeier began to pull away.
Schuyler took its largest first quarter lead at 8-4 three minutes into the game as Gavin Bywater hit a jumper from the lane. Each time the Warriors began to gain some separation from the Dragons, Madison’s Jakawin Webb had an answer to keep it close. He hit a pair of 3-point jumpers and ended the first half with 15 of his team’s 17 points. He finished with 19 on the night.
At half, Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said that his team talked about staying focused and playing better defense in the final two quarters.
“That first three minutes of the third quarter was huge,” Beebe said. “We had that four-point trip down the court to open the quarter because we did exactly what we said that we wanted to do at halftime. We showed a lot more patience. We also had some great defensive play in the second half. We shut down a pretty good player to take control.”
Leading 26-17 to begin the second half, Schuyler began to dominate in all phases of the game, outscoring the visitors 14-1 in the frame to open a 40-18 lead.
The barrage was led by Langemeier who scored seven points in the quarter and was the game’s leading score with 18 points.
One of the things that pleased Beebe about his team’s offensive performance was nine players hitting the scoring column and contributing significantly to the victory.
“We showed some good balance,” Beebe said. “We talked about everyone having to do their part. It sticks out that we have more than just one guy that can handle the ball for us this year. That is big for our offensive success.”
The Warriors hoped to build off their momentum from the win over Madison when they traveled to Valley the following evening to do battle against DC West.
The Warriors stayed within striking distance during the first half, trailing by 23-13 at the break. But the second half saw the Falcons take total control. The physical demand of playing two games in two nights was obvious with Schuyler’s effort during the final two quarters of action.
“We just ran out of gas,” Beebe said. “This game will help us realize that we can’t defeat the better teams on our schedule if we don’t remain focused. I am sure that we will recover from the loss and play well against David City.”
The Falcons ended up outscoring Schuyler 47-15 in the second half and end any hopes of a 2-0 start.
Schuyler had three players hit the scoring column with Easton Hall leading the way with 17 points. Hall also had six blocks and seven rebounds to complete a tremendous effort. Langemeier had another impressive game, tossing in eight points, two steals and two assists. Oscar Velez finished out the scoring with a two-point jumper and a free throw.
The duo of Carson Roubicek and Brody Travis paced the Falcons with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Schuyler was back on the court Tuesday at home against David City and travels to Plattsmouth on Saturday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
