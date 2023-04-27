Clarkson/Leigh junior Chloe Hanel secured two more gold medals at Thursday's Twin River Invite winning the 300-meter hurdles and the high jump.

Brynn Settje, Gracie Eisenmann, Ava Kasik, Drew Beeson and Trey Steffensmeier joined Hanel in collecting multiple medals.

The Patriot girls finished the meet in fourth with 75 points. Shelby-Rising City won the team title with 147 points and Osceola was the runner-up at 87. In the boys standings, Clarkson/Leigh placed seventh with 29.5 points. Yutan finished in first with 123 points and Twin River was second at 78.5

Hanel finished ahead of the pack in the 300 hurdles at 48.5 seconds, winning the race by 1.3 seconds. She recorded the best high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches. In the 100 hurdles, the junior crossed the finish line in second at 15.2 seconds. Shelby-Rising City's Liberty Baker posted the fastest time at 15 seconds.

Beeson was the only other Patriot who medaled in three individual events. The senior claimed silver in the long jump with a mark at 19-5.5. On the track, he placed fourth in the 100 and 400 with times of 11.3 and 55.3 seconds, respectively.

Settje earned a silver medal in the triple jump of 33-8.5, finishing 4 inches behind SRC's Danica Watts. She also medaled in the long jump with a fourth-place distance of 15-10.

Kasik, Tanyn Larson, Korbee Wendt and Hanel completed the 400 relay in 53.4 seconds to capture silver. Osceola recorded the fastest time of 51.7 seconds.

Trey Steffensmeier added to his collection of medals in the jumping events, winning bronze in the long and triple jump. Steffensmeier placed behind Beeson in the long jump with a mark of 19-4.25. His triple jump measured at 39-7.5.

Eisenmann medaled in both throwing events. In the shot put, she recorded a throw of 32-5, good for bronze. The junior placed fifth in the discus at 104-7.

Kasik hurdled to a pair of medals. The freshman placed fourth in the 100 with a time of 17 seconds and she finished fifth in the 300 at 52.3 seconds.

Wendt and Larson medaled in the 200. Wendt posted a time of 27.8 seconds, good for fourth while Larson rounded out the medal stand with a sixth-place time of 28.3 seconds.

The girls 1600 and 3200 relay teams placed fourth. Wendt, Cadence Indra, Cassi Rayback and Baylee Settje comprised the 1600 team that posted a time of 4:40.8. Izzy Hollatz, Hannah Cech, Rayback and Brianne Kuhr completed the 3200 in the 12:17.5.

Clarkson/Leigh competed in Tuesday's Humphrey St. Francis Invite. The Patriots head to North Bend on Saturday for the East Husker Conference meet.