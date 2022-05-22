Hanel earns two medals, Settje and Hays compete in final state meet

OMAHA - Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Chloe Hanel returned to Omaha Burke Stadium on Friday and Saturday looking to end her sophomore year better than the way she closed as a freshman. After qualifying for the 100-meter hurdles final at last year's NSAA Class C State Track and Field Championships, Hanel stumbled over a hurdle and settled for eighth.

On Saturday she ran in the 100 hurdle finals once again, this time going the opposite direction, and completed a clean race. Hanel finished the race in fifth with a time of 15.66 seconds. Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal won the race in 14.33 and had four golds for the second year in a row.

Hanel was one of just two sophomores or younger in the 100 final.

"(Last year's fall) was kind of an eye-opener. It does happen, and when it does, it hurts. I definitely thought about it before this race, but you just can't let it get to you," Hanel said. "You're here. What can you lose? Just run your best race."

Hanel said she came out of the blocks fast and kept that momentum going - a key to her success in that event all season.

"The start was really important. I've been working on that a lot this season," Hanel said. "We just made changes late in the season, and I think that really helped, but other than, it's just the little things."

It was the second medal of the meet Hanel had earned. Earlier in the day, she medaled in the high jump event while clearing the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches. She met that mark for the second straight state meet after placing sixth last year.

"There's a lot of competition and it's hard," Hanel said. "I was hoping to medal and that's good that I did, but just the competition is crazy here and it's just so much fun in a really cool environment."

She ended her sophomore year with six state track and field medals thus far in her career. Hanel likes her start and is anticipating even more as she becomes an upperclassman.

"It's very exciting. I'm excited to see who all comes up because I know there's a lot of seniors that are graduating this year that I competed against," she said. "But it's just fun to see who's all coming up and competing against them as well."

Hanel was one of three Patriots to compete in Omaha. Seniors Kennedy Settje and Eli Hays both competed in the long jump. Settje described what it meant to her to represent Clarkson/Leigh at state.

"We're a small town. We're not known for a lot," Hanel said. "We don't have a lot of athletes here, but just getting people to know our name and know your name, I think that's just important to build our program."

Settje competed in the long jump Friday for the first time in Omaha after qualifying for the triple jump last year. In her second state meet, Settje placed 18th in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 2 and 1/4 inches.

Just like Settje, Hays competed in the long jump Saturday after participating in the triple jump last year. The senior was 18th with a mark of 19-3.25.

