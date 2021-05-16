Hanel, Larson qualify four to Burke

Larson won the 100-meter dash in 12.90, just .02 ahead of Loseke. She was fourth in the long jump in 16 feet, 5 and ¾ inches. Her bronze medal came in the 200 in 27.19 seconds but didn't quite make the cut for state. She was two positions away from making it in as an additional qualifier. Larson is the third leg of the 400 relay.

Loseke earned her way in as the winner of the 200, the runner-up in the 100 and the anchor leg on the relay. Her time in the 200 of 26.38 seconds was .44 better than the runner-up.

Settje made a best attempt of 33 feet, 2 and ½ inches and was the runner-up. Stodola is the leadoff leg of the 400 relay that won the event in a time of 51.25. The team brings the fourth-best district time to Omaha.

Hays won the triple jump on a leap of 41 feet, 8 inches. That distance is 10th overall across eight other district meets. Hanel made a silver-medal toss of 135-5. He was two inches behind the winner.

Clarkson/Leigh won a total of 28 medals. Bronze medalists that didn't quite make the cut for an additional qualifier included Hays in the 200 and Isaac Baumert in the high jump. The girls 3200 relay, Loseke in the 400, Korbee Wendt in the 200, Mitch Beeson in the 100 hurdles and Carter Hanel in the long jump were fourth.