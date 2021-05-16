Hanel, Larson qualify four to Burke

Clarkson/Leigh's Chloe Hanel and Tanyn Larson have piled up quite the impressive medal count over the past few weeks. Perhaps even more impressive, both will be participating in multiple events in their first time at Burke Stadium this week at the state track and field meet.
Hanel leads a Patriot girls group that qualified 10 events to state and will be sending five athletes to fill those events. She won two individual events, was second in another and was on the gold medal 400 relay. Larson won one event, had a bronze, a fourth-place medal and was also on the quarter-mile relay.
Joining that duo in Omaha will be Emily Loseke, Kennedy Settje and McKenna Stodola.
Eli Hays and Carter Hanel are in for the boys team. Hays won the triple jump while Hanel was the runner-up in the discus.
The Patriot girls won the district meet at Wisner-Pilger with 107 total team points - 16.5 ahead of the hosts. The boys were fifth out of nine with 56 points. Stanton took the championship with 131 and was 28.5 better than Oakland-Craig.
Hanel won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.04 seconds - .16 ahead of the runner-up. In the high jump she cleared 5 feet, 2 inches and was 6 inches better than the next best athlete. Her time of 48.45 was a little under two second back of the champ.
Hanel goes to Omaha with the second-best 100 hurdle time from the district meet, fourth best high jump mark and 10th-best in the 300 hurdles.
Larson won the 100-meter dash in 12.90, just .02 ahead of Loseke. She was fourth in the long jump in 16 feet, 5 and ¾ inches. Her bronze medal came in the 200 in 27.19 seconds but didn't quite make the cut for state. She was two positions away from making it in as an additional qualifier. Larson is the third leg of the 400 relay.
Loseke earned her way in as the winner of the 200, the runner-up in the 100 and the anchor leg on the relay. Her time in the 200 of 26.38 seconds was .44 better than the runner-up.
Settje made a best attempt of 33 feet, 2 and ½ inches and was the runner-up. Stodola is the leadoff leg of the 400 relay that won the event in a time of 51.25. The team brings the fourth-best district time to Omaha.
Hays won the triple jump on a leap of 41 feet, 8 inches. That distance is 10th overall across eight other district meets. Hanel made a silver-medal toss of 135-5. He was two inches behind the winner.
Clarkson/Leigh won a total of 28 medals. Bronze medalists that didn't quite make the cut for an additional qualifier included Hays in the 200 and Isaac Baumert in the high jump. The girls 3200 relay, Loseke in the 400, Korbee Wendt in the 200, Mitch Beeson in the 100 hurdles and Carter Hanel in the long jump were fourth.
Fifth went to Stodola in the 100 and Settje in the long jump. Sixth-place medals were earned by the girls 1600 relay, Dylan Higby in the 100 and Lane Kudera in the triple jump.
The Class C portion of the state meet begins Friday at Burke Stadium in Omaha at 9 a.m.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.