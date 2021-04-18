Hanel, Loseke win more gold

Those two did battle again in the 200. Loseke qualified fifth, a little more than two seconds behind Ostrand. She then trimmed her time from 30.54 down to 27.40. Unfortunately, this time she was still .26 behind and settled for silver. Loseke made it three individual medals when she won bronze in the 400.

Tanyn Larson was fourth and McKenna Stodola was fifth in the 100. Larson also scored a fourth-place finish in the 200. Makenna Held made it nine medals on the track she was the runner-up in the 3200.

Settje jumped to 15 feet, 6 inches and was fifth in the long jump and reached 31-10 in the triple jump and was sixth.

Stodola, Larson, Hanel and Loseke won another gold medal together in the 400 relay. Deandera Rivera, Cassandra Rayback, Korbee Wendt and Alyssa Gurnsey were sixth as a team in the mile relay.

For the boys, Hanel was the champ in the long jump by a mark of 20-9. He was just about a foot ahead of the silver medalist. In the discus he made a throw of 134-5 and was six feet beyond the runner-up.

Mitch Beeson took third in the 110 hurdles, Dylan Higby was third in the 100 and Eli Hays took fourth in the triple jump. The 400 relay of Hays, Hanel, Higby and Tommy McEvoy were the runners-up. Drew Beeson, Lane Kudera, Kyle Holmberg and Higby were fourth in the mile relay.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.