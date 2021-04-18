Hanel, Loseke win more gold

Clarkson/Leigh's superstars came through with more big wins, one of whom has already reached double digit gold medals on the season.
Freshman Chloe Hanel won three events, remained unbeaten in the hurdles and has piled up 10 individual victories just four meets into her varsity career. Senior Emily Loseke, freshman Tanyn Larson and junior Kenney Settje were all multi-medal winners for the girls team.
Boys junior Carter Hanel won twice for the boys. The girls collected 14 medals while the boys earned seven.
Hanel won the 100-meter hurdles for the fourth time in a time of 15.75 seconds. She qualified for the finals in 16.18, just about .70 ahead of the second-place qualifier then was the class of the field in the finals. Hanel defeated a freshman by 1.26 seconds.
In the 300 hurdles she defeated another freshman, Jordan Metzler, of Wakefield by a little more than a half second with a time of 48.28. Hanel also took the title in the high jump, the second time she's won it this season, with a mark of 5 feet even. She was two inches better than her winning mark in Osceola on March 31.
Loseke took the second spot in the 100 hurdles with a time of 12.78 seconds in the preliminaries then surged to the gold by shaving off .28 seconds. She was just .04 behind Ashely Ostrand of Pender then defeated her by .11.
Those two did battle again in the 200. Loseke qualified fifth, a little more than two seconds behind Ostrand. She then trimmed her time from 30.54 down to 27.40. Unfortunately, this time she was still .26 behind and settled for silver. Loseke made it three individual medals when she won bronze in the 400.
Tanyn Larson was fourth and McKenna Stodola was fifth in the 100. Larson also scored a fourth-place finish in the 200. Makenna Held made it nine medals on the track she was the runner-up in the 3200.
Settje jumped to 15 feet, 6 inches and was fifth in the long jump and reached 31-10 in the triple jump and was sixth.
Stodola, Larson, Hanel and Loseke won another gold medal together in the 400 relay. Deandera Rivera, Cassandra Rayback, Korbee Wendt and Alyssa Gurnsey were sixth as a team in the mile relay.
For the boys, Hanel was the champ in the long jump by a mark of 20-9. He was just about a foot ahead of the silver medalist. In the discus he made a throw of 134-5 and was six feet beyond the runner-up.
Mitch Beeson took third in the 110 hurdles, Dylan Higby was third in the 100 and Eli Hays took fourth in the triple jump. The 400 relay of Hays, Hanel, Higby and Tommy McEvoy were the runners-up. Drew Beeson, Lane Kudera, Kyle Holmberg and Higby were fourth in the mile relay.
