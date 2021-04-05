Hanel picks up five golds as track season begins

Loseke was part of multiple medals in both of her events. Tanyn Larson was fourth and McKenna Stodola fifth in the 100. Larson was also fourth in the 200. Other medalists were the 3200 relay in sixth, with unlisted names, and Korbee Wendt fifth in the 400.

Carter Hanel's third-place performance in the discus and Eli Hays' third in the triple jump led the boys results. Hays was also sixth in the long jump. The boys 400 relay was sixth.

In Osceola, Loseke was the winner in the 100 in a time of 12.97 and in the 200 at 26.95. Clarkson/Leigh took half of the medals in both events when Larson was third and Stodola fifth in both events. The 400 relay team of Stodola, Larson, Hanel and Loseke took gold in 54.33.

Other medalists were: Kennedy Settje second in the triple jump, Held third in the 3200, the 1600 relay fifth and Macy Clausen sixth in the shot put.

Mitch Beeson paced the Clarkson/Leigh boys when he ran 49.08 in the 300 hurdles and won the gold. He was second in the 110 hurdles at 18.51 and fifth in the shot put on a throw of 38-8. Hays wasn't far behind those contributions. He won the triple jump at 40-7 and was third in the long jump.