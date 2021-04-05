Hanel picks up five golds as track season begins

Clarkson/Leigh freshman Chloe Hanel started her varsity track and field career off with a bang last week. The Patriot rookie won five gold medals between two meets on back-to-back days including double golds in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles.
Her contributions on March 31 in Osceola helped lead the Clarkson/Leigh girls to a team title. She was one of seven event winners and 17 Patriot medalists.
Clarkson/Leigh scored 112 points and took the championship by 23 points over Humphrey Saint Francis. The girls had 13 medals and three golds the day before in Stanton.
The Patriot boys were fourth out of 10 in Osceola with 10 medals and earned four pieces of hardware the day before. Team points were not calculated in Stanton.
Hanel won the 100 hurdles in Stanton with a time of 15.96 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 49.62. She took the top spot in Osceola in the low hurdles in 16.34 and in the high hurdles in 50.32. She also took the high jump title in Osceola at a mark of 4 feet, 10 inches. She tied Allie Neujahr of Shelby-Rising City but had fewer misses and took the top spot by tiebreaker.
There were five others who came close in Stanton but settled for runner-up. Kennedy Settje in the long jump, Hanel in the high jump, Emily Loseke in the 100 and 200 and Makenna Held in the 3200 each earned silver.
Loseke was part of multiple medals in both of her events. Tanyn Larson was fourth and McKenna Stodola fifth in the 100. Larson was also fourth in the 200. Other medalists were the 3200 relay in sixth, with unlisted names, and Korbee Wendt fifth in the 400.
Carter Hanel's third-place performance in the discus and Eli Hays' third in the triple jump led the boys results. Hays was also sixth in the long jump. The boys 400 relay was sixth.
In Osceola, Loseke was the winner in the 100 in a time of 12.97 and in the 200 at 26.95. Clarkson/Leigh took half of the medals in both events when Larson was third and Stodola fifth in both events. The 400 relay team of Stodola, Larson, Hanel and Loseke took gold in 54.33.
Other medalists were: Kennedy Settje second in the triple jump, Held third in the 3200, the 1600 relay fifth and Macy Clausen sixth in the shot put.
Mitch Beeson paced the Clarkson/Leigh boys when he ran 49.08 in the 300 hurdles and won the gold. He was second in the 110 hurdles at 18.51 and fifth in the shot put on a throw of 38-8. Hays wasn't far behind those contributions. He won the triple jump at 40-7 and was third in the long jump.
The 400 relay team was second, Carter Hanel took third in the discus, Trey Steffensmeier was fifth in the long jump and the 1600 relay took sixth.