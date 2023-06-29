Schuyler graduate Hasley Salgado wrestled the final match of her high school career at the NSAA State Wrestling Championships in Omaha in February.

After turning the sport from a hobby into a lifestyle, Salgado didn't know what the wrestling future held for her.

Instead of state being the last time she would wrestle, Salgado was connected to Southeast Community College. The visit was perfect and the former Warrior will continue her wrestling journey at the next level.

"I'm honestly very excited. It's going to be a new experience for me. When I started wrestling, I didn't think it would end up at this point," Salgado said. "I thought it was just going to be my eighth grade year, but the next thing is high school and then I got the opportunity to go even further so I'm very excited about that."

Salgado explored Doane University and potentially wrestling there, she said. However, Warriors head coach Mark Wemhoff connected her with the coaching staff at Southeast.

After visiting the campus and meeting the coaches, Salgado said she knew SCC is where she wanted to be.

"I just had a good feeling about it," she said. "When you know, you know. I feel like that's how it was for me."

Just like at Schuyler, she'll be on the first Southeast women's wrestling team. The program will debut in the winter after she was on the first Schuyler girls wrestling team that got to compete at the sanctioned high school level.

"We made history then (at Schuyler)," Salgado said. "Just having the chance to make history again is a lot to take in, but it feels good. It really does."

Before girls wrestling was sanctioned by the NSAA, Salgado competed with the team at the NSWCA state tournament as a sophomore. She won four consecutive matches to earn bronze. That was the moment, Salgado said, where the shift in mentality took place.

"That was a big achievement for myself because I really made it up this far. After that, I just wanted to keep improving. That summer afterwards I just worked my butt off," Salgado said. "I went to so many camps. I believe that was year I was able to qualify for nationals and got to take the trip to Disney Duals. That just helped a lot. That was probably the peak of my wrestling career."

Salgado posted a 44-22 record during her final two seasons at Schuyler, qualifying for the state tournament both times. As a junior, she won her first round match in Omaha with a 37-second fall of Summerland's Lenora Kester.

"She (Salgado) has improved tremendously. When she started in junior high, she was pretty weak. She would win some matches, but she kept getting better and better every year," Schuyler head coach Mark Wemhoff said. "Last year, her senior year when she got hurt, we didn't know if she would be able to go for districts or not. We held her out of some events and she got healed up enough to be able to wrestle strong.

"Just to see that growth and the mental capacity to overcome injury and still is hungry to try to do more. That's what you want out of your athletes as a coach."

After a strong junior season, Salgado battled adversity in her final season dealing with numerous injuries. Despite being less than 100% healthy, Salgado still qualified for the state tournament winning her heartbreak round match at districts to punch the final ticket to state at 110 pounds.

"I sprained my shoulder a week and a half before districts. At that point, I honestly thought my wrestling season was forever over," Salgado said. "I was just trying my best to get back up just in time for districts and hopefully get the opportunity to wrestle at state once again. I was able to overcome that, ended up making it to state.

"My performance at state wasn't what I would've liked it to be. I wanted to be on that podium this year, but everything happens for a reason. I'm glad I'm getting another chance to prove myself and getting the chance to continue wrestling honestly feels great."

Salgado said her greatest achievement didn't come on the mat. It was breaking stereotypes and showing people that girls like her wrestle.

"In the town we live in, it's mostly Hispanics. In sports, not every team does this, they like to look down on us just because we look different. We're a darker skin color," Salgado said. "I'm most proud that we're able to get through it because it's hard, but as a team we all come together. I'm just proud with how the team performed. Whenever somebody on the team was wrestling, we would be on the sideline cheering them on and I'm just glad we were able to do that as a team."

Wemhoff said Salgado and the senior class instilled a togetherness culture within the team. He said that her signing to wrestle in college will provide inspiration for her teammates.

"I feel so glad of being the ones who started it all. The younger girls look up to me. I hope one day I can give back to the community and just tell them what they can do because I didn't expect to wrestle in college," Salgado said. "That's maybe what they think too and all they need is motivation because from my perspective, I would just feel down on myself but getting help and guidance from the older girls helped me a lot."