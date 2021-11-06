HD destiny fulfilled: Jaguar volleyball wins first state title

Howells-Dodge secured its first volleyball state championship since the two schools consolidated on Saturday in the Class D-1 state championship at the Devaney Center with a victory over Fremont Bergan.

As they have all season, the Jaguars came from behind. They lost the opening set 25-18 only to come back for wins of 25-14, 26-24 and 25-21 in the next three.

HD won the second comfortably, taking a 12-7 lead that ballooned into a 19-12 advantage.

That wasn't the case in the third and fourth. Although the Jaguars won both, they led for just 12 of the 96 rallies played in the final two sets.

Howells-Dodge trailed by six twice in the third before finally drawing even 19-19 on a Grace Baumert kill. The Jaguars then promptly fell behind again by two, tied it up 21-21 and made it to set point on a Knights attack error, Ellie Baumert kill and Natalie Pieper kill. Bergan tied it at 24-24 but kills by Pieper and Ellie Baumert closed it out for a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Howells-Dodge faced a 15-7 deficit when the turnaround started. The Jags scored the next five and were within 15-12 behind a Bergan hitting error, two kills by Grace, one by Ellie and a Grace block.

Grace's 21st kill of the match put HD ahead 21-20. The Jags won four of the final five points after that. Grace had two kills in that sequene including the final one to make school history.

Grace and Ellie Baumert both finished with 23 kills. Grace had a double-double that included 12 digs. Ellie put together a triple-double on 21 assists and 18 digs. Blair Fiala had 35 assists

Kaitlyn Mlnarik led Bergan with 17 kills while Paige Frickenstein joined her in double digits at 13.

Howells'Doge's previous best showing at state was fourth in 2013. Howells won state titles in 1980, 1995 and 2011. Dodge was a volleyball champion in 1975.

Bergan has played in the last four state title matches and lost three in a row. The Knights defeated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in five in 2018 but have since been swept by Diller-Odell (2019) and Pleasanton (2020) before Saturday's four-set defeat.

Check back later for more on this story.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.