HD golf second at Saint Francis

Howells-Dodge golf put all four scoring players inside the top 11 and was second in the team standings April 29 at the Humphrey Saint Francis Invite.

The Jaguars scored a 374-stroke total and were 17 shots back of host St. Francis in first place.

Brady Lund led Howells-Dodge on a round of 88 and was third place, Gavin Nelson shot a 93 and was fourth, Jacob Tomcak put together a 96 and was seventh and Kellen Fiala carded a 97 and was 11th. Cole Grovijohn scored a 105 and rounded out the Jaguar scoring.

Jack Lubischer shot a 79 and Jaden Kosch totaled an 87, were first and second and staked the Flyers to the tournament victory.

Clarkson/Leigh shot a team total of 407 and was in third place out of nine teams.

Ryan Brichacek's 96 led the Patriots and was good enough for seventh place. Mason Whitmore carded a 99 and was 13th, Mic Sayers totaled a 103 Isaac Rodenburg shot 109 and Jackson Mullenhoff put together a 125.

