HD golf second at Saint Francis
HD golf second at Saint Francis

Howells-Dodge Golf

Howells-Dodge golfers show off their medals and second-place team trophy from the Humphrey Saint Francis Invite on April 29.

Howells-Dodge golf put all four scoring players inside the top 11 and was second in the team standings April 29 at the Humphrey Saint Francis Invite.

The Jaguars scored a 374-stroke total and were 17 shots back of host St. Francis in first place.

Brady Lund led Howells-Dodge on a round of 88 and was third place, Gavin Nelson shot a 93 and was fourth, Jacob Tomcak put together a 96 and was seventh and Kellen Fiala carded a 97 and was 11th. Cole Grovijohn scored a 105 and rounded out the Jaguar scoring.

Jack Lubischer shot a 79 and Jaden Kosch totaled an 87, were first and second and staked the Flyers to the tournament victory.

Clarkson/Leigh shot a team total of 407 and was in third place out of nine teams.

Ryan Brichacek's 96 led the Patriots and was good enough for seventh place. Mason Whitmore carded a 99 and was 13th, Mic Sayers totaled a 103 Isaac Rodenburg shot 109 and Jackson Mullenhoff put together a 125.

Nelson medals at North Bend

Two days earlier in North Bend, Gavin Nelson collected his first medal of the week with a round of 84 and was 15th in the player standings. He led a Jaguar squad that had a total of 359 and was three shots back of Wisner-Pilger in eighth. Bennington won the invite on a total of 300.

Following Nelson on the Howells-Dodge scoreboard was Kellen Fiala with an 87, Brady Lund with an 88, Austin Hegemann with a 100 and Brittin Sindelar with a 103.

"Overall, we had a really great week. The competition was great at North Bend, and at Humphrey we were at the district course against a lot of district competition, and we came out and really competed even in the very windy weather," coach Luke Dobbins said."

Reach the Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

