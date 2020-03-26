HD track hopes for improvement

Last year, Howells-Dodge only qualified one athlete for the state track and field championships, and that athlete has since graduated. Erin Prusa placed third in the girls discus with a throw of 137 feet, 3 inches.
While there are no returning state qualifiers on this year's team, head coach Neil VanLengen will be looking for some athletes to step up and challenge for a trip to Omaha.
Having individual successes is going to be key as VanLengen believes it will be hard to compete against the top of Class D. Though Howells-Dodge may not be competing for any team trophies, some athletes have a chance to win contests at individual meets and build to the district meet.
One of the athletes Howell-Dodge is looking to is senior Luke Rocheford, who is coming back to track after going out for the golf team his junior year.
As a sophomore, he was putting together an impressive year, winning the conference championship in the 100-meter dash before an injury in the finals of the 200 at that same meet ended his season.
"(Rocheford) will have a chance to get to state in the 100, 200 and long jump," VanLengen said.
A senior with a similar shot at competing at Burke Stadium is Darrin Pokorny. Pokorny could go to state in multiple events according to VanLengen.
"Darrin Pokorny will have a chance in the long jump and 300 intermediate hurdles," he said.
Both the boys and girls 3200-meter relays could also make a trip to the championships with sophomores Blake Sindelar and Levi Belina leading the boys in middle distance races, and sophomores Jaedyn Ratzlaff and Lilly Praest pacing the girls in the same events.
In other events, sophomores Sasha Perrin and Evan Haas showed improvement in the discus and look to be some of the leading throwers on the team.
"Our strength is going to be the middle distances," VanLengen said. "We are going to be strong in the 3200 relay and 1600 relay. Also, sprints and long jump (will be strong)."
In districts last year, both the boys and girls placed ninth as a team.
The top two placers from each event go onto state with the next six fastest runners across all districts.
Junior Jillian Grovijohn placed ninth in the 400-meter dash and sophomore Kennady Schmidt finished eighth in the 800-meter run.
Praest took sixth in the 1600 and senior Taya VanLengen was eighth in the 3200.
Senior Alyssa Cappellano finished seventh in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
The girls 400 meter relay of Riley Pokorny, Grovijohn, Ratzlaff and Brooklyn Macholan finished eighth in the 400 meter relay.
The 1600 meter relay returns three of its four legs that finished in sixth with Grovijohn, Pokorny and Ratzlaff.
The 3200 relay of Pokorny, Schmidt, Ratzlaff and Praest finished in fourth at districts.
For the boys, sophomore Richard Bayer placed fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Pokorny took eighth in the 300 hurdles.
The 400 relay team returns three runners with Sindelar, Belina and Bayer all returning on a team that placed fifth.
Pokorny and Bayer were also on the 1600 relay which finished in sixth place.
Belina and Sindelar were on the 3200 team that took third, but was nearly 40 seconds off the pace of the runners-up.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
