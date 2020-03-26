HD track hopes for improvement

Last year, Howells-Dodge only qualified one athlete for the state track and field championships, and that athlete has since graduated. Erin Prusa placed third in the girls discus with a throw of 137 feet, 3 inches.

While there are no returning state qualifiers on this year's team, head coach Neil VanLengen will be looking for some athletes to step up and challenge for a trip to Omaha.

Having individual successes is going to be key as VanLengen believes it will be hard to compete against the top of Class D. Though Howells-Dodge may not be competing for any team trophies, some athletes have a chance to win contests at individual meets and build to the district meet.

One of the athletes Howell-Dodge is looking to is senior Luke Rocheford, who is coming back to track after going out for the golf team his junior year.

As a sophomore, he was putting together an impressive year, winning the conference championship in the 100-meter dash before an injury in the finals of the 200 at that same meet ended his season.