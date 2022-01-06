HD Year in Review: Jaguars claim two state titles

It was a magical year for Howells-Dodge. Three Jaguar teams played in state title games, two of those were just 16 days apart, and a Jaguar athlete wrestled for a title in Omaha.

Although Howells-Dodge was 2 for 4 overall in championships, few would complain about a year that was full of all kinds of memorable moments.

The past 12 months raised the bar for Jaguar athletes who look to have more bright days ahead.

Jaguars volleyball claim volleyball title: Howells-Dodge was determined to get back to Lincoln in 2021 after it fell to rival Clarkson/Leigh the year prior in the state quarterfinals.

Howells-Dodge entered the NSAA Class D-1 state championship as the top seed. It almost saw its season end prematurely in the semifinals against Nebraska Christian. The Jaguars staved off two match points in the third set and they went on to win the match in five.

In the championship game, Howells-Dodge also fell behind by a set against Fremont Bergan, but the Jaguars raised their intensity and won the next three to claim the title.

They were led by the Baumert sisters, Ellie and Grace. Grace led the team with 384 kills. Ellie led the team in service aces (68), blocks (85) and digs (279). She was also second in assists with 487. Ellie capped her high school career on top with her sister by her side.

Howells-Dodge football steamrolled its way to state glory: Howells-Dodge brought back almost all of its starters back in 2021, and that experience was on display as the Jaguars posted an undefeated season.

One of the most enjoyable wins was revenge on Burwell, the team that knocked the Jaguars out of the playoffs the year prior, in the semifinals 56-18. In the state championship game, the Jaguars faced a familiar opponent in Cross County, a team they defeated by two earlier in the season.

The Jaguars were clinical on both sides of the ball as they held the Cougars to just 12 points to claim its first state title as a consolidated school.

As it had all season, Howells-Dodge relied on its ground game to bully opponents. Levi Belina rushed for 2,039 yards and 37 touchdowns to lead the backfield. The team finished with 3,817 rushing yards.

Howells-Dodge showed its consistency all season with an average margin of victory of 33 points per game.

Jaguar boys hoops capture state runner-up honors: It was not the magical ending Howells-Dodge envisioned as it fell to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 52-47 in overtime of the state championship game. Despite the tough ending, it was a season of memories and the first hoops championship game since 2013.

The Jaguars went 20-9, Blake Sindelar led the team with 19.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and R.J. Bayer also averaged double-figures with 12.8 points per game. Sindelar scored 30 in the state quarterfinals, 31 in the semifinals and established himself as one of the best in Nebraska.

HD won 11 in a row and six in a row at the end of the season until the title loss to HLHF. The Jags return nearly everyone from that roster and sit at 8-1 as they look to make a similar run in 2022.

Bayer wrestles for gold

Jestin Bayer's run to the Class D 170-pound title match was anything but a walk in the park. Between a foot injury, torn meniscus and the death of his father, Bayer found a new level of strength and maturity among life's toils and tribulations.

Thus, it was no surprise to those around him when he made what was considered by many others an unexpected run to the finals in February in Omaha. Bayer put together a 48-8 season then made the title match where he came up short to unbeaten Conner Schutz of Hi-Line.

Now in his junior year, don't expect Bayer to be anything but better for yet another bit of adversity along the way. In fact, he's 22-0 as the season reaches its midway point.

