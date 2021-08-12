Heading into year No. 8

It seems like only yesterday that I saw an opportunity in a school email to be a freelance writer for Schuyler Central High School sporting events. It was March 2014 and I had already turned in my resignation as band director to take early retirement.
I wanted to stay in touch with the school, and this opportunity to cover the home sporting events seemed to be too good to be true.
Now, it is 2021 and I am entering my eighth year of freelance sports writing in Schuyler for the Schuyler Sun. I am looking forward to another year of exciting accomplishments by the student-athletes and coaches of SCHS.
I have worked with a few different sports editors during my writing tenure and currently work with Nate Tenopir. It has been a genuine pleasure working with Mr. Tenopir, The Columbus Telegram and the Schuyler Sun. Hopefully, I have a few good years left in me.
The beginning of a new school year always brings with it the excitement and freshness of new and great possibilities. It is too early to go out on a limb and try to predict how the various teams at Schuyler Central High School will do throughout the school year, but we can rest assured that our coaches and students will do their very best to represent their school and community the best that they are able.
Good luck to the teams at Schuyler Central High School.
Early Big Ten rankings:
It is early and there will be many twists and turns throughout the upcoming Big Ten football season but here are my preseason rankings.
West Division:
1) Wisconsin
2) Iowa
3) Nebraska
4) Northwestern
5) Minnesota
6) Purdue
7) Illinois
East Division:
1) Ohio State
2) Indiana
3) Michigan
4) Penn State
5) Maryland
6) Michigan State
7) Rutgers
Championship Game: Ohio State over Wisconsin
I will get a bit more in depth with the West Division rankings before the season begins. If Nebraska has some breaks go its way and they can put up a competitive showing at Oklahoma, then the Huskers could leapfrog Iowa into second place, and that would be quite a turnaround for the program under Scott Frost.
The Huskers should be much improved on offense and even better on defense than last season, but we still have to see if Nebraska can eliminate the turnovers, penalties and red zone scoring difficulties. These areas have plagued the Huskers for several years and must be reversed in 2021 to get Nebraska back on the college football map.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.