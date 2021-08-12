Heading into year No. 8

It seems like only yesterday that I saw an opportunity in a school email to be a freelance writer for Schuyler Central High School sporting events. It was March 2014 and I had already turned in my resignation as band director to take early retirement.

I wanted to stay in touch with the school, and this opportunity to cover the home sporting events seemed to be too good to be true.

Now, it is 2021 and I am entering my eighth year of freelance sports writing in Schuyler for the Schuyler Sun. I am looking forward to another year of exciting accomplishments by the student-athletes and coaches of SCHS.

I have worked with a few different sports editors during my writing tenure and currently work with Nate Tenopir. It has been a genuine pleasure working with Mr. Tenopir, The Columbus Telegram and the Schuyler Sun. Hopefully, I have a few good years left in me.

The beginning of a new school year always brings with it the excitement and freshness of new and great possibilities. It is too early to go out on a limb and try to predict how the various teams at Schuyler Central High School will do throughout the school year, but we can rest assured that our coaches and students will do their very best to represent their school and community the best that they are able.