Heartbreak Hotel: Five Warriors see dreams crushed in district heartbreak round

Schuyler wrestling traveled to Minden for the district tournament and must have left feeling like it spent the night at the heartbreak hotel. For the first time since 1991, and just the second time in program history, the Warriors failed to qualify a wrestler to the state tournament

As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, Schuyler had five members lose in the consolation semifinals. Those five that came up one win short of state included three seniors that saw their varsity careers come to a close. Two who were at state last season, one of those also a senior, also came up short of Omaha.

The tournament was perhaps the most difficult of any district in the state for any class. Minden included 24 wrestlers listed in the top six of the NSWCA and three teams, Hastings, Blair and Omaha Skutt, rated in in the top 10 of Class B's best tournament teams.

"It was a hard day. I can't pinpoint one thing, tough district yes, but we did not perform to our abilities," coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "I feel for our seniors that made it in the past and were unable to this year."

Seniors that made state as juniors include Edgar Diego (182 pounds) and Gabriel Moyao (195). Moyao won a match at state last season and had put together a 22-11 mark before he started the district tournament with a pinfall win in the second period. But a 3-1 loss in the semifinals then a 2-1 tiebreaker ended his Schuyler career.

Moyao and Wahoo's Kyan Lausterer both escaped in regulation. Moyao couldn't do the same in overtime of the consolation semi.

Diego was in Omaha last season and looked for a return but lost in the quarterfinals by pin to No. 4 Mason Villwok of Elkhorn. He kept his chances alive with a pin in the second round of consolations but then suffered a pin in just 14 seconds for elimination.

Senior James Castanon (113) was in trouble after he lost his first match by pin in the final minute of the match. He came back with two wins but was eliminated in the heartbreak round 8-2. Cade Bohac (220) joined Castanon as a senior that came up short in the consolation semifinals when he was pinned in 43 seconds of the first period.

Bohac won his first match 6-3 but then lost to No. 4 Landon Ternus of Lakeview by pin. A pin and a 4-0 win kept him alive until Dominek Rohleder ended his season at 18-12.

Senior Bryan Romero (285) went 0-2 and joined his fellow seniors in seeing their Warrior careers come to a close.

Juniors Brayan Romero and Diego Maganda, like Castanon, Moyao and Bohac, were one win away.

Romero made the semifinals on a 3-0 win but then lost 1-0 and 8-5. He and Hudson Holoch were tied 3-3 in the third when Holoch scored two takedowns over the final 1:19 and ended Romero's season.

Maganda had been building momentum with a gold medal in David City, a conference championship in Columbus and a silver at Norris, but after a bye into the semis he lost 6-3. A 15-6 major decision kept the season alive until No. 3 Cade Ziola of Skutt scored the final four points for a 7-3 win over Maganda.

It was a 3-3 tie late in the second when Ziola had a takedown with 11 seconds left and another 32 seconds into the third.

As disappointing as the day was overall, the good news was that 10 of the 14 members of the team that competed in the district tournament will return to the roster next season.

"I hope that this will be motivating for next season," Hlavac said. "I told the underclassmen that next year's season starts Monday the 21st. We will prepare for AAU and continue to do what we have done before - offseason wrestling, leagues and camps to prepare."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

