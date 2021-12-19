Higby, Koehn win at Wisner

Two Patriots claimed gold, one for the second time this season, and Clarkson/Leigh wrestling finished fourth out of nine at the Wisner-Pilger Green Machine Tournament in the final event of the 2021 calendar year.

Sophomore Dylan Higby followed up his tournament title at the Howells-Dodge Invite with another while junior Jackson Koehn earned his first of the season.

Each of the nine Patriots in action were seventh or better. Jacob Koehn and Jaden Stoklasa also wrestled for titles but came up short. Clarkson/Leigh scored 88.5 team points and was 15 points behind Wayne in third place. The hosts scored 125 and were second. Winside went 5-1 in title matches and raised the team trophy with 135.5 points.

Higby's (132 pounds) path to the title included four titles and a dominant 22-5 win in the championship match. He started with a pin in the final seven seconds of the first period after a bye in the first round, built a 12-4 lead in the second round before a pin in 2 minutes, 50 seconds and was up 17-2 in the semis when he finished it with a pin in 3:26.

He faced 13-5 Walker Ott of Wisner-Pilger in the title match, scored 14 points in the first period then added eight more in the second for a 22-5 win that took just 2:23.

Jackson Koehn (152) needed just three matches to earn gold. A pin in 56 seconds was followed by a second in 1:34 and a third in 1:17. Koehn is 10-5 on the season with eight pins.

Stoklasa (145) pinned two opponents and lost to another by fall. His division included just three other wrestlers. He won in the first and third round and lost in middle to Devon Schultz of Wisner-Pilger. Stoklasa had a 6-2 lead after the first but fell behind 11-8 in the second. A reversal and seven nearfall points gave the win away. Schultz scored another takedown and three nearfall points in the third before finishing it on a pin with 34 seconds left in the match.

Jacob Koehn (152) had three first-period pins and a second-period pin on his way to a matchup with No. 3 Art Escalante of Winside. Koehn had a 3-2 lead with 47 seconds left in the first until a reversal and pin gave Escalante the win.

James Grotelueshen (138) lost back-to-back matches in the second and third round but was 3-2 overall and won bronze. Bryce Jurgensen (120) lost his first two but won his second two and was fifth. Dillan Maple (285) lost his first two then had to forfeit his final two and was fifth. Isaac Baumert (132) was 1-4 and took sixth. Morgan Bunner (120) won one out of four and was seventh.

Reach the Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.