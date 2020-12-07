Higby wins first varsity tournament

The largest Clarkson/Leigh roster to ever take the mat set a positive vibe to the season on Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invite when freshman Dylan Higby won a gold medal and the Patriots finished in the top half of the team standings.

Eight Patriots took to the mat and all eight won at least one match. Clarkson/Leigh won five medals overall and was led by Higby in his first-ever varsity action.

He was joined by five other freshmen making their Patriot debuts. Clarkson/Leigh was fifth out of 15 teams with 56.5 points. Howells-Dodge held off Oakland-Craig 100-85 with two champs and two runners-up for the team title.

Higby went 5-0 in his first tournament and scored bonus points in all five wins. The freshman 132-pounder pinned his first-round opponent with four seconds left in the second period, won by second-round pin midway through the middle period and picked up a third straight pin to qualify for the championship bracket on a fall midway through the second. He scored a 21-6 technical fall in the semifinals and picked up a 14-2 major decision over Eli Thiele of Summerland in the final.

Junior Bryce Jurgensen was third at 106 with a 2-2 record. He won by pin, lost by 17-2 technical fall, lost by pin then pinned Grant Sprakel of Ponca three seconds into the second period.