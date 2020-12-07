Higby wins first varsity tournament

The largest Clarkson/Leigh roster to ever take the mat set a positive vibe to the season on Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invite when freshman Dylan Higby won a gold medal and the Patriots finished in the top half of the team standings.
Eight Patriots took to the mat and all eight won at least one match. Clarkson/Leigh won five medals overall and was led by Higby in his first-ever varsity action.
He was joined by five other freshmen making their Patriot debuts. Clarkson/Leigh was fifth out of 15 teams with 56.5 points. Howells-Dodge held off Oakland-Craig 100-85 with two champs and two runners-up for the team title.
Higby went 5-0 in his first tournament and scored bonus points in all five wins. The freshman 132-pounder pinned his first-round opponent with four seconds left in the second period, won by second-round pin midway through the middle period and picked up a third straight pin to qualify for the championship bracket on a fall midway through the second. He scored a 21-6 technical fall in the semifinals and picked up a 14-2 major decision over Eli Thiele of Summerland in the final.
Junior Bryce Jurgensen was third at 106 with a 2-2 record. He won by pin, lost by 17-2 technical fall, lost by pin then pinned Grant Sprakel of Ponca three seconds into the second period.
Freshman Morgan Bunner was 1-4 also at 106 pounds with a second-period pin in the consolation bracket. Freshman Conner Jurgensen was seventh at 138 after three losses. Freshman Nathan Bahns wrestled at 145 and lost four matches.
Freshman Jason Stoklasa was third at 145 with a 3-1 tournament. He won by two first-period pins, lost by pin in the semis then won by second-period pin in the bronze medal match.
Sophomore Jackson Koehn was fourth at 170 after two pinfall wins and three losses - two pins and a major decision. Freshman Andrew Rivera was 1-3 at 285 with a win by pin in just 33 seconds.
