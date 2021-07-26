Highway 91 Cyclones win tournament

The Highway 91 Cyclones played in the USA VIP Series Christmas in July Softball Tournament on July 11 in Independence, Missouri. It was originally scheduled to be a two-day event, but all pool games on July 10 were canceled due to rain.

The Cyclones were in the 16/18C tournament. All the teams were split up into a shootout style brackets that included 10 total teams.

Highway 91 won the tournament title going 4-0. It outscored its opponents 31-3 in the four games and tossed two shutouts.

In game one, the Cyclones defeated the Topeka Rage 9-0. They put up nine runs again in the second game and claimed a 9-1 victory over Impact.

In game three, Highway 91 shut out the Topeka Fury 6-0 to advance to the championship game. The Cyclones faced TNT and played their closest game of the tournament but still won by a comfortable five-run margin for a 7-2 championship victory.

Pitcher Jayden Ratzlaff and third baseman Sophia Dvorak earned MVP honors for the team.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

