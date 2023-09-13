Highway 91 softball competed in its second tournament of the season Saturday at the Lakeview Invite at Bradshaw Park in Columbus.

The Cyclones entered Saturday on a two-game winning streak, but their streak was snapped with defeats to Twin River, Boone Central and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Highway 91 lost 13-1 to the Titans in the first round as Twin River hit four triples. Madi Compton scored the only run on an error. In 1 and 1/3 innings, Jordyn Ratzlaff allowed 10 runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks. She struck out two Titans.

The Cyclones led Boone Central 4-3 heading to the bottom of the second in the consolation semifinals before the Cardinals scored nine runs to take control of the game.

Cassi Rayback, Hannah Cech and Reese Bruhn posted two-hit games. Cech doubled and drove in two runs. Rayback ended the game with one RBI. Ratzlaff pitched 1 and 1/3 innings allowing 11 runs, five earned, on four hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

In the seventh-place game, LVSS defeated Highway 91 4-3 as the Raiders scored one run in the final four innings.

Rayback hit 4-for-4 with an RBI single in the first, an inside-the-park home run in the third, a single in the fourth and a single in the sixth. Ratzlaff hit 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Bruhn also laced two hits.

Ratzlaff tossed five innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits. She walked five and struck out three hitters.

On Sept. 5, the Cyclones defeated South Sioux City 15-4 in four innings as they scored four runs in each of the first three innings before plating three in the fourth.

Rayback hit 2-for-2 with one RBI and four runs scored. Grace Hansen hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Adyson Krupka singled twice and scored once. Ratzlaff pitched a complete game with four runs allowed on six hits striking out five Cardinals.

Highway 91 fell to 4-11 with its next game Thursday at NEN. The Cyclones will play the O'Neill Invite on Saturday before home games Monday and Tuesday against North Bend and Aquinas Catholic.