Highway 91 mounts nine-run comeback to down Ord

Highway 91 softball earned its first win of the season in Saturday's Wayne Invite. The Cyclones defeated Ord 11-10 on a walk-off RBI single by Cassi Rayback after they trailed 10-1 in the second inning.

They lost the other two games played on Saturday, a 10-0 defeat against Wayne and a 4-2 loss versus Ponca. On Thursday, the Cyclones fell to Polk County 13-2.

Highway 91 played two games in two days, traveling to Boone Central on Monday and hosting Pierce on Tuesday. Its next games will be Thursday at the Tekamah-Herman triangular.

Wayne 10, Highway 91 0 (Saturday): The young Cyclones were limited to just four hits, three singles and one double, in a 10-0 defeat in Saturday's opener.

The Blue Devils ended the game with a dozen hits, scoring three runs in the second and six in the fifth to seal the run-rule win.

Nessa Krupka led the offense hitting 2 for 2 with a single and a double. Rayback and Jordyn Ratzlaff had a single each.

In the circle, Ratzlaff pitched 4 and 1/3 innings allowing eight runs, five earned, on eight hits.

In the bottom of the first, Rayback and Krupka singled, but a double play and a ground out thwarted the run-scoring opportunity.

Wayne scored three runs with two outs in the second on a two-run single and a RBI double. In the fourth trailing 4-0, Highway 91 had a leadoff double by Krupka erased on a double play. Ratzlaff singled and Amaiya Ross later in the inning, but a ground out stranded both on base.

Highway 91 11, Ord 10 (Saturday): Sophie Dvorak and Jordyn Ratzlaff powered the Cyclones offense with two hits each and a combined five RBIs. Dvorak hit 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs. Ratzlaff was also 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Adyson Krupka drove in two runs with a single and two walks. As a team, Highway 91 walked 10 times to go with six hits.

Ratzlaff earned the win throwing four innings. She allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on nine hits.

Ord jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single and a two-run double. Highway 91 scratched a run across in the bottom half on a Dvorak RBI single.

The Chanticleers scored six in the second to take a 10-1 on a three-run home run and back-to-back run-scoring singles leading to three more runs.

Highway 91 mounted a big two-out rally in the ensuing half inning, sending 10 hitters to the plate with two outs.

After walks by Adyson and Rayback, S Reeves and Nessa Krupka was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to cut the deficit to 10-3. With the bases still juiced, Dvorak grounded a two-run double to left and Ratzlaff singled home Nessa to make it 10-6.

After a Ross walk, E Martin walked in Amy Praest and Adyson hit a two-run single to right to pull the Cyclone within a run.

Ord stranded two on base in the third with Highway 91 tying the game on a Ratzlaff RBI single. In the fourth, Adyson led off the inning with a walk. H Cech dropped a sac bunt to advance her to second. Rayback, on a 2-1 pitch, singled Adyson home for the winning run.

Ponca 4, Highway 91 2 (Saturday): The Indians scored one run in each of the first four innings against Ratzlaff.

Ponca's Julien Buckles recorded the only two hits off the Cyclones hurler, hitting a leadoff single in the first and a solo home run in the third.

The Indians took the lead on an RBI sac bunt. Highway 91 tied the game with Rayback stealing home. She led off the home half with a line-drive triple to right.

Ponca retook the lead on an RBI ground out. Following the Buckles home run, the Indians drove in another run on a ground out to extend the lead to 4-2.

In the fifth, Cech walked and Rayback singled to bring the tying run to the plate with one out. A Cyclone double steal scored Cech, but back-to-back pop outs ended the game.

Polk County 13, Highway 91 2 (Thursday): The Slammers scored in all five innings, including three in the second and fourth innings and four in the third.

Highway 91 mustered just two runs on three hits with Nessa and Rayback recording doubles. Ross singled as Ratzlaff drove in two runs.

Both of the Cyclones' runs came in the fourth on a two-run ground out by Ratzlaff, scoring Reeves and Krupka after they walked and doubles, respectively.