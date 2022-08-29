Highway 91 sees losing steak extend to six

The Cyclones dropped six games last week to drop their record to 2-9. Of the six losses, three were by one run.

Highway 91 lost 7-6 to Tekamah-Herman and 9-8 against West Point GACC on Thursday. In the first game of Saturday's NEN Invite, it lost 9-8 to Pierce in Wisner.

On Aug. 23, the Cyclones lost to Pierce 20-6. Boone Central and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder defeated them in the NEN Invite.

Pierce 9, Highway 91 8 (Saturday): The Cyclones' comeback fell just short. They entered the bottom of the sixth trailing 9-5.

Cassi Rayback hit and RBI single and Hannah Cech drove in two runs in the next at-bat on a single up the middle to cut the deficit to one. However, a line out and a pop out ended the game as Cech was stranded at first.

Rayback hit 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Sophie Dvorak hit 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Amaiya Ross recorded a two-hit, two-run game.

Jordyn Ratzlaff pitched five innings. The Cyclone starter allowed eight runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Boone Central 15, Highway 91 6: The Cardinals, who lost to Highway 91 five days earlier, avenged that loss for their second win of the season.

Nessa Krupka hit 2 for 3 with a double and two runs as the Cyclones' leadoff hitter. Annemarie Slaughter drove in two runs with Dvorak and Adyson Krupka driving in one.

Cech allowed five runs on five hits without recording an out. In relief, Ratzlaff pitched five inning with 10 runs allowed on 12 hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

Boone Central scored in every inning, including five runs in the first and fifth inning. Highway 91 scored two in the first, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.

LVSS 14, Highway 91 10 (Saturday): Highway 91 surrendered a 6-0 lead as it allowed five in the fifth to fall 14-10.

Rayback and Ross recorded two hits each. Ross drove in three runs, Cech and Dvorak ended with two RBIs and Rayback and Adyson tallied one each.

A Rayback RBI double, a bases loaded walk by Sydney Reeves and run-scoring singles by Ross, Cech and Adyson gave the Cyclones a 6-0 cushion.

LVSS cut the deficit in half in the second with Highway 91 responding the next frame on a two-run home run by Dvorak.

After the Raiders took a 9-8 lead, the Cyclones retook the lead on a two-run single by Ross to make it 10-9. A two-run double, passed ball and two RBI singles put LVSS ahead 14-10. Three Highway 91 ground outs in the bottom of the fifth ended the game.

Tekamah-Herman 7, Highway 91 6 (Thursday): Highway 91 took the lead in the top of the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles by Nessa and Ross.

Down to their final three outs, the Tigers hit a two-run home run for the walk-off victory.

Nessa hit 3 for 4 with one RBI and three runs. Ross also recorded three hits and one RBI. Ratzlaff drove in two runs in addition to five innings pitched.

GACC 9, Highway 91 8 (Thursday): In the second game of the Tekamah-Herman triangular, the Cyclones suffered their second walk-off defeat.

Highway 91 stormed back from 8-3 down to even the game with five runs in the sixth on an error and back-to-back two-run singles by Ross and Ratzlaff.

After a ground out, GACC drew four straight base on balls to win the game on a walk-off walk.

Ratzlaff hit 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run. Dvorak also recorded a two-hit game as Ross, Cech, Slaughter and Jocelyn Donnelly drove in one run each.

Cech earned the start and walked 10 Bluejays in 4 and 1/3 innings. She allowed nine runs on five hits.

Pierce 20, Highway 91 6 (Aug. 23): A 10-run fifth solidified the win for the Bluejays as five different Pierce hitters recorded multi-hit games. They hit three doubles and one home run.

Highway 91 scored all six of its runs in the fourth, erasing a 10-0 deficit. Nessa hit 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Ross posted two RBIs. Rayback, Ratzlaff and Cech ended with one hit and one RBI apiece.

Two Pierce errors, a Cech RBI single, a Rayback RBI sac fly and a Nessa RBI single was the sixth-inning offense for the Cyclones.