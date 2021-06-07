Highway 91 softball players compete in All-Star game

Silver fought back in the next half inning with three runs, a two-run single by Paulk and a wild pitch and went ahead 11-10.

In the final inning, Barrientos hit a game-tying solo home run to knot it up 11-11. Silver responded by scoring seven runs in the home-half to win the game 18-11.

Four runs crossed the plate on a pair of throwing errors with Paulk, Paczosa and GICC's Jessica Zehendner recording RBI hits.

Rayback said playing in the game was a bonding experience for her with players she competed against during the season.

"It was weird because when you're on the other side of them, you get the mean and intimidating side of them," Rayback said. "When you play with them, you realize how fun they are and they're not just a mean competitor."

As the only three seniors on Highway 91 this season, Rayback said it was pretty cool they got to be all-stars together after leading the team to a runner-up finish at the Nebraska C-3 district final.

As for their futures, Grotelueschen will be attending college at Northwest Missouri State with Olson attending Central.