Highway 91 softball players compete in All-Star game

Highway 91 players Riana Grotelueschen, Kyleigh Rayback and Rylee Olson have spent the last four years together as members of the Cyclone softball team. It stayed that way for two of those teammates. The other was in the opposite dugout and an opponent at the 2021 Central Community College-Columbus All-Star Softball Game on June 2.
Grotelueschen was named to the Green Team with Rayback while Olson suited up for the Silver Team.
Silver won the game 18-11 in eight innings. Grand Island's Kamdyn Barrientos was named the Green Team MVP with two home runs on the day. Twin River's Katie Paczosa took home the Silver Team MVP with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored while also pitching multiple innings.
It was a back-and-forth game with Silver scoring four runs in the first frame on three RBI singles and an error.
Green responded in the top of the second inning with three runs crossing the plate on a fielding error, an RBI sacrifice fly and a RBI single.
Olson contributed in the third inning for Silver with a bases loaded walk to make it 6-3. Silver scored three runs in the frame and pushed its advantage to 7-3.
After a RBI single by Grand Island Central Catholic's Kiernan Paulk made it 8-3 for Silver, Green built a multi-inning rally scoring seven unanswered runs to take a 10-8 lead heading to the bottom of the sixth.
Silver fought back in the next half inning with three runs, a two-run single by Paulk and a wild pitch and went ahead 11-10.
In the final inning, Barrientos hit a game-tying solo home run to knot it up 11-11. Silver responded by scoring seven runs in the home-half to win the game 18-11.
Four runs crossed the plate on a pair of throwing errors with Paulk, Paczosa and GICC's Jessica Zehendner recording RBI hits.
Rayback said playing in the game was a bonding experience for her with players she competed against during the season.
"It was weird because when you're on the other side of them, you get the mean and intimidating side of them," Rayback said. "When you play with them, you realize how fun they are and they're not just a mean competitor."
As the only three seniors on Highway 91 this season, Rayback said it was pretty cool they got to be all-stars together after leading the team to a runner-up finish at the Nebraska C-3 district final.
As for their futures, Grotelueschen will be attending college at Northwest Missouri State with Olson attending Central.
Rayback said she'll be at Northeast Community College and studying in medical assisting and ending her softball career. The people she met along the way is what sticks out when she reflected back on her time on the diamond.
"For the most part it'll be the girls that I played with over the years," she said. "I played on several travel teams, I've made a lot of friends through softball and it's definitely going to be something I never forget."
