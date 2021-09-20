Highway 91 wins three of four

Highway 91 dropped its final game of the weekend but has won six of its last seven and improved to 14-6 on the season.
At the O'Neill Invite, Highway 91 took down West Point-Beemer 15-3, shutout Pierce 12-0 and fell to Central City 4-3
Top performances included eight RBIs by Sasha Perrin with a double and a grand slam against Pierce and a double with three driven in by Cassie Rayback against West Point-Beemer.
Central City 4, Highway 91 3: Each team had a three-run frame, but the Bison scored a run in the third and kept the Cyclones off the scoreboard the final two innings for the win.
After it allowed three in the first, Highway 91 tied the game in the second on three RBI singles by Kennady Schmidt, Nessa Krupka and Faith Indra.
Jaedyn Ratzlaff tossed 4 and 1/3 innings with four runs allowed, three earned, on two hits and four walks. She struck out five Bison hitters.
Ratzlaff, Rayback and Sasha Perrin each had a hit.
Highway 91 12, Pierce 0: Perrin's big day at the plate carried the Cyclones to a three-inning, run-rule victory.
In the first, Perrin hit a bases-clearing double to give the Cyclones a 3-0 lead. Later in the frame, Abbey Pieper made it 5-0 with a two-run home run to left.
In the second, Indra hit an RBI single to make it 6-0. After back-to-back walks to load the bases, Perrin hit a grand slam to left to make it 10-0.
A Schmidt RBI double and a Perrin RBI sac fly capped the scoring. Ratzlaff threw a shutout with three hits allowed and three strikeouts.
Highway 91 15, West Point-Beemer 3: The Cyclones plated 15 runs in the opening frame and defeated the Cadets in three.
Highway 91 recorded seven hits, including three doubles, and drew 11 walks in the first inning. Perrin and Rayback each hit two-run doubles as the Cyclones sent 21 batters to the plate.
Rayback finished the game with three RBIs and Pieper also drove in a pair. Indra, Rayback, Perrin, Lilly Praest, Pieper and Jordyn Ratzlaff all scored two runs
After Schmidt started the game and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk over a third of an inning, Ratzlaff came on in relief and struck out eight straight Cadets on 35 pitches.
Highway 91 9, O'Neill 7: The Knights scored four in the sixth to complete a comeback win against the Eagles on Sept. 16.
O'Neill led 4-1 after one and 7-5 after five, before the Cyclones mounted their comeback in the sixth.
Following two walks, a single and two strikeouts, Sophia Dvorak came up to the plate with the bases loaded and two down.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Dvorak hit a two-run single through the left side to tie the game.
Praest came through in the next plate appearance with the eventual game-winning two-run double to left.
Faith Indra went 4 for 4 with an RBI and four runs scored. Ratzlaff went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. She also tossed 6 and 1/3 innings with six unearned runs on three hits and five walks along with four strikeouts.
Dvorak led Highway 91 with three driven in, and Praest went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
