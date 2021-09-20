Highway 91 wins three of four

In the second, Indra hit an RBI single to make it 6-0. After back-to-back walks to load the bases, Perrin hit a grand slam to left to make it 10-0.

A Schmidt RBI double and a Perrin RBI sac fly capped the scoring. Ratzlaff threw a shutout with three hits allowed and three strikeouts.

Highway 91 15, West Point-Beemer 3: The Cyclones plated 15 runs in the opening frame and defeated the Cadets in three.

Highway 91 recorded seven hits, including three doubles, and drew 11 walks in the first inning. Perrin and Rayback each hit two-run doubles as the Cyclones sent 21 batters to the plate.

Rayback finished the game with three RBIs and Pieper also drove in a pair. Indra, Rayback, Perrin, Lilly Praest, Pieper and Jordyn Ratzlaff all scored two runs

After Schmidt started the game and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk over a third of an inning, Ratzlaff came on in relief and struck out eight straight Cadets on 35 pitches.

Highway 91 9, O'Neill 7: The Knights scored four in the sixth to complete a comeback win against the Eagles on Sept. 16.

O'Neill led 4-1 after one and 7-5 after five, before the Cyclones mounted their comeback in the sixth.