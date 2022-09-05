Home sweet home: Warriors cross country sweep all four trophies

It was good to be home for Schuyler Thursday as the Warriors ran in its home invite. They swept all four trophies with Gavin Bywater and Miriam Deanda winning the individual races and the boys and girls team finishing atop the team standings.

"We were really pleased with how both the boys and girls ran at our home invitational. The runners have had great practices and we knew that if they ran well, we could win both events. It's always nice to win your home meet," Warriors head coach Rick Carter said. "Gavin Bywater is really strong and is off to a great start. Miriam Deanda is also a strong runner and I believe that she will stack up quite well against the other Class B runners."

Bywater won the boys race with a time of 18 minutes, 35.6 seconds. The senior won by 13.5 seconds. Last year, Bywater finished seventh with a time of 19:56.84.

"I'm pretty happy adding to the legacy. I know Hugo (Ramon) won it two years ago, so I'm pretty happy I can add to that," Bywater said. "The time could have been a little bit faster, but as long as I won and the team did pretty well so I'm happy with that."

Bywater said it means a lot to win the home meet in his senior season.

"I've put in the work this summer, so coming out and defending home both with the team and individually, it means a lot," he said.

Bywater was joined by two other medalists in sophomore Isaac Lucar and junior Adolfo Manzano. Lucar placed fourth with a time of 19:28.80. Manzano crossed the line in eighth with a mark of 19:57.30.

Freshman Yojan Cruz finished his first home varsity meet in 18th place with a time of 21:16.00. Joarcy Sanchez, another freshman placed 21st completing it in 21:33.70. Lucianao Mateo placed 23rd at 21:51.20.

The Warriors finished with a meet-best 27 points. It edged out Wahoo by eight points.

In her first home meet, freshman Miriam Deanda sprinted to lead the pack and no one came close as she completed the race in 22:10.60. She won by 1:11.90. Deanda has won her first varsity cross country meets.

"It feels really nice and the hard work really paid off," Deanda said.

Deanda said it's been really hard to get to where she's at after making the jump from junior high to varsity. She said she's surprised by her early-season success.

"From junior high, I thought it was going to be a lot harder and it is," Deanda said. "I just push myself every day to get where I am right now."

Gabby Rodriguez, Sinai Sanchez and Destheny Ortega also earned medals alongside Deanda. Rodriguez and Sanchez finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Rodriguez posted a time of 24:14.30 and Sanchez clocked in at 24:46.10. Ortega's time was 25:49.70.

Niurka Castro placed 22nd with a time of 27:13.10. Naomi Mejia finished two places behind Castro and Audrey Ruskamp ended the race in 27th.

As a team, the Warrior girls recorded 24 points, good for a winning margin of nine points. Logan View claimed the runner-up title.