Howells-Dodge athletic department receives donation

Columbus-based M&O Door Products has made numerous trips to Howells-Dodge to renovate school storefronts, replace doors and install automatic operators. Monday's visit was different.

The company presented Howells-Dodge superintendent Mark Ernst with a $1,000 check in front of the high school gymnasium in Howells as a thank you gift. The donation will go towards the school's athletic department.

The donation was a thank you for the school district's continued business.

"We just wanted to do something nice for the kids," salesman Ian Ciurej said. "So we asked what programs needed funding and they decided the sports one."

Ciurej said M&O has had regular business in the Howells and Dodge areas for years. Most recently, M&O renovated the main entrance to Howells-Dodge high school. Other past projects included replacing doors in the gymnasium, cafeteria and fire exits. The company also worked at Howells Elementary School and the schools in Dodge.

The partnership has lasted for about a decade.