Howells-Dodge athletic department receives donation

Columbus-based M&O Door Products has made numerous trips to Howells-Dodge to renovate school storefronts, replace doors and install automatic operators. Monday's visit was different.
The company presented Howells-Dodge superintendent Mark Ernst with a $1,000 check in front of the high school gymnasium in Howells as a thank you gift. The donation will go towards the school's athletic department.
The donation was a thank you for the school district's continued business.
"We just wanted to do something nice for the kids," salesman Ian Ciurej said. "So we asked what programs needed funding and they decided the sports one."
Ciurej said M&O has had regular business in the Howells and Dodge areas for years. Most recently, M&O renovated the main entrance to Howells-Dodge high school. Other past projects included replacing doors in the gymnasium, cafeteria and fire exits. The company also worked at Howells Elementary School and the schools in Dodge.
The partnership has lasted for about a decade.
"They've just provided business for us for the past couple years," Ciurej said. "With this year being how it was and everything, and all the unknowns and stuff like that, we just really appreciate that they still trust us to come through and get everything done for them."
Ernst appreciated the gesture shown by M&O to give back to the students at the school.
"We've given them business, so they're giving back to us, too, and I think that's pretty cool," Ernst said. "When we've asked them and we've needed things, they've been willing to come and help out and make sure everything is right and in working order so that we're happy with the work they've done, and really appreciate them giving this to us. That's a pretty cool gesture."
According to Ernst, the donation will go towards the school's activities fund.
"They did a lot of stuff in our gym area," he said. "Maybe we can do something with some of our athletics and our other activities to give back to them."
