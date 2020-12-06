Howells-Dodge Basketball Wrap: Jag boys/girls split openers

Howells-Dodge boys and girls basketball opened the season with games on back-to-back nights, splitting both.

The Jaguars were swept by Pierce on Dec. 3 but both teams bounced back and swept Stanton.

Howells-Dodge Boys 64, Stanton 32: The Jaguars took a 19-12 lead in the first quarter and extended the gap to 31-22 by the end of the first half. The Jaguars led 43-24 after three quarters and outscored Stanton 21-8 in the fourth.

"The second night we played better as a team and were more aggressive," head coach Kevin Janata said. "Credit Pierce, they always play tough man-to-man defense and they took us out of any type of rhythm.

"On the offensive end Friday night, we were more patient and waited for our shot, and by doing this we shot much better. On the defensive end, we brought tremendous pressure and never let Stanton get comfortable. We also rebounded much better."

Pierce 55, Howells-Dodge Boys 43: Howells-Dodge was tied with Pierce through the first quarter but fell behind 22-15 before the end of the half. Pierce extended their lead to 38-21 by the end of the third and outscored Howells-Dodge 16-10 in the fourth.