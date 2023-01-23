Howells-Dodge boys basketball wins extend win streak to 12, girls split matchups

The boys and girls Jaguar basketball teams took part in two games each last week against Tekamah-Herman and Pender.

The boys won both matchups to extend the Jaguars' win streak to 12 while the girls split their two matchups.

Howells-Dodge boys

The Jaguars finished the week with a 21-point win over Pender Saturday. Howells-Dodge was able to quickly jump out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Howells-Dodge grew their lead to 39-16 heading into the half.

Pender would play the Jaguars strong in the third as the Penderdragons outscored them 17-7 in the quarter. The Jaguars closed the game on a 14-6 run in the fourth quarter to secure a 60-39 win over Pender.

Three Jaguars managed to score in double figures with Lance Brester leading the charge with 18 points in the win. Aiden Meyer finished second on the team in scoring as he would finish the night with 14 points.

The third and final Jaguar to score over 10 points was Colton Klosen with 11 points added for Howells-Dodge.

In the day before, Howells-Dodge would double the Tigers of Tekamah-Herman scoring effort in a lopsided 78-39 win for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars outscored the Tigers in all four quarters with Tekamah-Herman only managing to score over 10 points in the fourth. Howells-Dodge was quick to strike against the Tigers as the Jaguars took a 41-17 lead into halftime. In the second half, the scoring would continue for Howells-Dodge as the Jaguars outscored the Tigers 37-22 in the second half, The Tigers' lone double-digit quarter was the fourth with 13 points.

Brester would again lead the charge in the win as he would tie with Oscar Dominquez as the team scoring leader with each scoring 14 points against the Tigers.

Meyer would also add 12 points for the Jaguars, as Brittin Sindelar would be close behind with eight points.

With the two wins, Howells-Dodge was able to extend their win streak to 12 and have not lost since Dec. 9, 2022. The Jaguars are now 13-3 overall, Howells-Dodge also was in action Tuesday against Battle Creek (after deadline).

Howells-Dodge girls

The Jaguar girls dropped their second game of the week to Pender (42-33) after beating the Tigers of Tekamah-Herman less than 24 prior to Saturday's matchup.

Pender and Howells-Dodge were neck and neck throughout the game with the Jaguars leading 9-7 after the first quarter. Pender would then outscore Howells-Dodge 16-13 in the second quarter as the Penderdragons led 23-22 at the half.

The difference in the game was the third quarter with Pender outscoring the Jaguars 13-7 to take a 36-29 lead into the final quarter, each team scored six points in the final quarter and Pender won by seven.

Blair Fiala led the Jaguars in their loss with 15 points. Jade Bayer and Jordyn Ratzlaff followed with Bayer finishing with nine points and Ratzlaff adding seven.

Against Tekamah-Herman, the Jaguars picked up a 53-38 win.

Howells-Dodge led 28-18 at the half in the win. The Jaguars then added to their lead by outscoring the Tigers 16-5 in the third.

The Tigers tightened the gap in the fourth quarter as Tekamah-Herman outscored the Jaguars 15-9 in the fourth to give Howells-Dodge a 53-38 win.

Two Jaguars scored in double figures as Fiala led the team with 22 points in the win. Kenadie Throener finished second in scoring on the team with 12 points.

Howells-Dodge now sits at 10-7 after the spit. The Jaguars also hosted Battle Creek Tuesday (after deadline).