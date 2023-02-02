Howells-Dodge basketball was perfect in the opening round of conference tournament play.

The 2023 East Husker Conference boys and girls tournament kicked off Friday, with both Jaguar teams advancing to the second round. The boys team earned a bye and the girls topped Twin River 47-27.

Howells-Dodge girls

The Lady Jaguars split their two games last week with a conference tournament win following a 42-39 loss to Battle Creek.

In East Butler Conference Tournament play, the Jaguars rolled past Twin River by 20.

Howells-Dodge jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter following outscoring the Titans 15-5. The Jaguars' lead would only grow throughout the rest of the game as Howells-Dodge outscored the Titans 9-7 in the second, 9-4 in the third and 14-11 to close out the 20-point win.

The Jaguars had a duo score in double figures with Blair Fiala leading the way with 22 points. Jordyn Ratzlaff added 10 points in the win. Sophia Dvorak finished third on the score sheet with six points.

The first-round win over the Titans Friday followed an overtime loss to Battle Creek three days prior on Jan. 24.

Against Battle Creek, the game was a story of two halves. In the first, the Jaguars managed to pull out a steady 14-9 lead after the first quarter and outscoring the Braves 12-8 in the second.

The Braves would bounce back in the second after the Jaguars held a 26-17 lead at the half by outscoring Howells-Dodge 13-6 in the third to cut the Jags lead to two entering the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, Battle Creek did just enough to send the game into overtime as the Braves outscored Howells-Dodge 8-6 to end regulation at 38 points a piece.

With extra time on the clock Battle Creek's momentum would simply be too much for Howells-Dodge as the Braves escaped with a 42-39 win after outscoring the Jaguars 4-1 in overtime.

In the loss, Kenadie Throener led the Jaguars with 12 points and Fiala and Jade Bayer each added eight.

After splitting the two games and picking up a win in conference tournament play 11-8 Howells-Dodge played Clarkson/Leigh Monday (after print deadline). The winner will play either North Bend Central or West Point-Beemer Thursday.

Howells-Dodge boys

The Jaguar boys opened tournament action on a 13-game win streak with their most recent win coming against Battle Creek on Jan. 24.

The Jaguars led 18-12 after the opening quarter against the Braves. Howells-Dodge also led 17-8 in the second and held a 35-20 lead at the half.

The Braves bounced back in the second half to cut into the Jaguars' lead by outscoring the Jaguars 15-11 in the third and 14-10 in the fourth to give Howells-Dodge a seven-point win.

Jaxon Kilmurry led the Jaguars with 23 points. A Howells-Dodge had a trio score six in Blake Borchers, Boden Obst and Will Hamer.

The 14-3 Jaguars played West Point-Beemer Tuesday (after print deadline) in the second round of tournament play.