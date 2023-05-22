OMAHA - For the first time in seven years, Howells-Dodge competed in the NSAA Class D State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

The Jaguars collected seven medals over two days with senior Lance Brester leading the team with four medals. The boys 1600-meter relay team, seniors Jestin Bayer and Sophie Dvorak and junior Nathan Hegemann left Omaha with medals around their necks.

Brester competed in three individual events and the 1600 relay. After recording the fifth-fastest prelims time in the 110 hurdles Friday, the senior sprinted in lane two with a state runner-up time of 15.48 seconds. Brester crossed the line 0.16 seconds behind Sterling's Andrew Harms.

Brester's silver was the highest individual placement in a boys event for Howells-Dodge since Luke Renter won the 100 in 2016.

"I knew coming in that I had a lot better time in me and then in the prelims, I had a pretty bad race but made it to finals so I know I had something to prove," Brester said. "I just went out and did what I had to do."

In the 300 hurdles, Brester placed fourth with a time of 40.47 seconds. He surpassed his prelims time of 40.89 seconds. Plainview's Spencer Hille claimed gold with a time of 39.83 seconds.

"Beginning of this year, that race was pretty rough for me but towards the end of the year ... districts is when it really just starting going well," Brester said. "This is my second really good meet with that race and it paid off."

On Friday, Brester claimed another medal in the high jump after recording a height of 6 feet, 2 inches. It was tied for the fourth-best mark with Lincoln Parkview's Viktar Kachalouski winning the state title at 6-7.

"It was a great meet. I did a lot better than expected in some of my events, so that was good," Brester said. "Came sixth in the high jump, which I was expecting a little bit better but not every day can be great in that event."

In the final race of the state meet, Brester alongside seniors Aiden Meyer and Caleb Perrin and freshman Hunter Luther, captured bronze in the 1600 relay with a time of 3 minutes, 32.17 seconds.

They're the first Jaguar boys relay team to medal in Omaha since 2016.

"Right away after last year, those two guys (Perrin and Luther) were already looking forward to it," Brester said. "Ready to run on this race with us, so they were ready to go, worked hard for it and it paid off."

Last year in Class C, Brester and Meyer were on the relay team that finished 13th. Brester described what it meant to him to help deliver Meyer and Perrin their first state medal as seniors.

"It's great. That's one of the main reasons I wanted to do the 4-by-4," Brester said. "It's a team event trying to get my brothers some medals and do it all as a team."

Brester's decorated Howells-Dodge athletic career came to a close on Saturday. Along with winning a football state championship last year and a state runner-up finish in basketball in 2021, Brester collected six state track and field medals in three trips to Burke.

"It was great. I'm going to miss it a lot. Some of the best coaches in all sports," Brester said. "Howells-Dodge got a great program going. I hope they can keep it rolling. They're going to be really fun in the future."

Bayer and Dvorak both secured state medals in the shot put. Bayer, in his second trip to Burke in the shot put, placed sixth with a mark of 50-8.5 on Friday.

Bayer achieved that mark on his second throw of the day. In his first three throws, the senior threw for at least 50 feet. In the finals, he recorded throws of 49-0.75, 49-9 and 48-10.5.

"I didn't make finals last year, but making finals this year and just the adrenaline is something to experience. You always do better in the finals. Mine didn't necessarily did, but it was an experience and I loved every minute of it," Bayer said. "Right away before finals I threw what I kind of expected. I was kind of happy to have all mine in the 50s, but finals I felt I probably could've done a little bit better. If I did my PR, probably would've placed a couple higher but it is what it is. Can't change it now."

Bayer capped his Howells-Dodge career with his first state track and field medal. The senior also won a football state title last year and his first career state wrestling title in February.

"Howells-Dodge is a family. They've always been there through my ups and downs, rough times and good times," Bayer said. "It's made me the man I am today and I'm proud of it and I'm proud to tell all the upper freshmen that you have a lot to look forward to."

Dvorak bounced back from a 20th-place finish in the discus with the sixth-best shot put throw of 37-4.25 on Saturday.

"It feels great. That was a 2-foot PR right there, so I don't know where it came from but the adrenaline of state is great I guess," Dvorak said. "I jumped (on the throw). I never jumped, but I jumped (Saturday)," Dvorak said. "My coach is telling me before is that all I need to do is jump and look up and throw it to the left of course because in practice he would stand there to the left and make me hit him. He said throw it as far as you can to the left and it came out of my right and that's all that matters."

Dvorak competed at state for the first time in two years. She didn't compete at districts last year after pushing through the regular season with a back injury.

The senior described what the journey was like to get back to state.

"I was scared that whole season. My back still hurts occasionally, but that's what that Advil does for me," Dvorak said. "(Saturday) I took extra Advil and I guess here we are. I just got past that fear and that's all you got to do."

Dvorak also capped her Jaguars career. As a member of the Highway 91 softball team, she played a pivotal part in getting the Cyclones to two district finals. She also led the girls basketball team to a district final this year.

Although her time as a student-athlete is over, Dvorak said she still plans to be around Howells-Dodge.

"I'm so disappointed to leave, but I'll be back to coach. I've been asked many times to coach and everything," Dvorak said. "Come back and teach because I'm going to be a teacher. Looking back, I'm so glad that I stayed here. Still glad I stuck with all my events and I'm proud to be a Jaguar."

Hegemann, in his first trip to state in two years, earned a spot on the medal stand out of the first flight Saturday in the discus toss. The junior placed sixth with a throw of 143-9.

Hegemann's furthest toss came on his second attempt after throws of 138-7 and 138-3. In the finals, he threw for 139-10, 134-1 and 125-9.

"It feels pretty good. We changed my form last week and it really helped get it higher and just helped me a lot," Hegemann said. "It's cool coming down here and seeded 18th and getting sixth."

Hegemann placed 17th in the Class C discus two years ago after recording a throw of 127-8. He said that experience helped a lot as he wasn't as nervous on Saturday.

"It (the season) started off good and then in the middle, I kind of went downhill but I peaked at the right time now and feels good," Hegemann said. "I'm excited for next year."

Competing alongside Hegemann in the discus with fellow junior Connor Kreikemeier. In his first state appearance, Kreikemeier placed 16th with a mark of 127-1.

"It was cool because this is his (Kreikemeier) first year ever throwing discus, so for him to come down and make it to state was really cool," Hegemann said.

Gage Stutzman ran in the 3200 at state for the first time on Friday. He finished 13th with a time of 10:56.2.

In Friday's running prelims, Andre Martin just missed out on the 110 hurdle finals with a 12th-place time of 16.7 seconds. The freshman finished 0.29 seconds out of a spot in the finals.

Amy Praest, in her first state meet, crossed the finish line in the 100 in 13.27 seconds, good for 18th. Perrin placed 23rd in the 200 prelims with a time of 24.33 seconds.

Blair Fiala ended her athletic career with her first trip to Burke. In Saturday's triple jump, Fiala placed 18th with a mark of 32-3.25.