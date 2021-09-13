Howells-Dodge holds on for payback

Fifth-ranked. 5 Howells-Dodge hosted No. 4 Cross County in the game of the week in Class D-1 in Howells on Friday. Both teams entered the game undefeated with emphatic victories leading into Week 3.
The Jaguars were eyeing revenge after the Cougars shut them out last year 28-0 in Stromsburg.
It was a much different story this time around as Howells-Dodge downed Cross County 40-38.
The Jaguars led 40-14 in the fourth quarter with 11:45 remaining in regulation, but Cross County made a furious rally with 24 points in five minutes to make it 40-38 with 4:08 left. Howells-Dodge held on for the win with an interception.
"I am very proud of how hard our kids competed," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "They really stepped up our game against a very good team. Our overall team effort was as good as it has been all season."
Howells-Dodge built its big lead on a huge game from running back Levi Belina. The senior tailback rushed for 206 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns.
Belina scored the first and last points for the Jaguars. He scored a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter and ran for a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth.
Speirs credited the offensive line for its work in the running game.
"Cross County gave us a couple of different looks and the kids were able to adjust and give Levi a chance to find some holes," he said. "Overall, our blocking was what gave us a chance to continue to move the ball."
The Jaguars made a goal line stand near the end of the first quarter then drove the field and led 8-0 following Belina's 3-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion early in the second. The hosts doubled their lead after another stop when Nelson capped a drive on a 1-yard plunge and Belina again added the conversion.
A long kickoff return set up Cross County for a late second quarter response. Hild went in from 4 yards out then quarterback Shayden Lundstrom scored the conversion.
Nelson hit Lance Brester for a 27-yard score to start the third then went in on another 1-yard dive at the end of the quarter. In between, Lundstrom broke free for a 21-yard score.
Belina found the end zone one last time on a 27-yard rush at the start of the fourth. Cross County nearly came all the way back over the next seven-plus minutes when touchdowns by Hild and Lundstrom, who scored twice, added 24 points when all three of the conversions were also made.
The Cougar defense made a stop and forced a punt with 30 seconds remaining but an interception on the next snap denied the comeback.
Howells-Dodge's defense held its own despite being on the field for 23 more plays and nearly seven more minutes.
In addition to his rushing, Belina led the team with 12 tackles. Brester and Nathan Hegemann had 10 each. Howells-Dodge was plus-two in the turnover battle with two fumble recoveries by Belina and Evan Haas and a Blake Sindelar interception.
"I thought our defensive line played exceptionally well," Speirs said. "They were able to keep our linebackers free and did not allow all the trapping to move them."
The Jaguars improved to 3-0 on the season, and they'll host Wisner-Pilger Friday. Speirs said it'll look to address some special teams issues in practice and shore up mistakes made on both sides of the ball.
Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.