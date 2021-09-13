Howells-Dodge holds on for payback

Fifth-ranked. 5 Howells-Dodge hosted No. 4 Cross County in the game of the week in Class D-1 in Howells on Friday. Both teams entered the game undefeated with emphatic victories leading into Week 3.

The Jaguars were eyeing revenge after the Cougars shut them out last year 28-0 in Stromsburg.

It was a much different story this time around as Howells-Dodge downed Cross County 40-38.

The Jaguars led 40-14 in the fourth quarter with 11:45 remaining in regulation, but Cross County made a furious rally with 24 points in five minutes to make it 40-38 with 4:08 left. Howells-Dodge held on for the win with an interception.

"I am very proud of how hard our kids competed," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "They really stepped up our game against a very good team. Our overall team effort was as good as it has been all season."

Howells-Dodge built its big lead on a huge game from running back Levi Belina. The senior tailback rushed for 206 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns.

Belina scored the first and last points for the Jaguars. He scored a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter and ran for a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth.

Speirs credited the offensive line for its work in the running game.