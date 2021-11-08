Howells-Dodge pulls away in second half to advance to semifinals

Howells-Dodge loaded the buses and took a long road trip out west hoping to return home with a big playoff win Friday at Dundy County-Stratton. The Jaguars used a familiar recipe to do just that and are one win away from playing for the program's first state championship.

The Jaguars led by just six points at halftime then outscored DCS 26-6 in the second half to emerge with a 44-18 win.

"I thought our kids did a great job on both sides of the ball," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to wear down DCS down and really take control in the second half."

The Tigers opened the scoring on a 58-yard touchdown run by quarterback Quade Myers, but Howells-Dodge went on to score the next 18 points on a safety, a 4-yard touchdown run by Levi Belina and a 13-yard touchdown throw by Gavin Nelson to Lance Brester.

Dundy County-Stratton pulled within a score, 18-12, at the end of the first half on a 3-yard touchdown pass by Myers.

After a 2-yard touchdown run by Nelson made it 26-12 in the third, the Tigers answered on Myers' third touchdown of the night on the first play of the fourth.

That would be the last time the Tigers scored. Howells-Dodge scored the final 18 points of the game on a 37-yard touchdown run by Belina, a safety and a 3-yard scamper by Nelson.

Belina was the Jaguars' most productive offensive player on 27 carries, 189 yards and two touchdowns. Gavin Nelson recorded 55 total yards and three total touchdowns.

For the ninth time in 11 games this season, Howells-Dodge rushed for over 200 yards, generating 278 against DCS.

"I thought our offensive line did a great job of blocking and maintaining blocks," Speirs said. "Our backs did a great of running hard and working to find extra yards. Overall, I thought the boys executed at a high level Friday."

Defensively, Jestin Bayer posted a season-high 19 tackles and had a fumble recovery. Belina and Aandy Dominguez tallied 11 tackles and a safety apiece.

Speirs said he felt the difference in the game was the Jaguars' physicality.

"We had a few hiccups, but overall we did a great job of slowing their run game down," he said. "Going in, we knew DCS was very explosive in the run game, and we were able to limit those explosive plays."

Howells-Dodge will host No. 1 Burwell in the Class D-1 semifinals Friday night. The Longhorns are unbeaten and have won their three playoff games by an average of 35.3 points per game, including a 41-18 win over Anselmo-Merna in the quarterfinals.

Burwell has outscored its opponent by 380 total points. Offensively, it averaged 52.4 points per game with at least 40 points scored in nine games.

Defensively, the Longhorns allow 17.8 points per game. Thirty-four points is the most they've allowed in a game this year.

Howells-Dodge will face Burwell for the second straight year in the playoffs. The Longhorns defeated the Jaguars 50-14 in the second round last year.

"Burwell presents a ton of challenges. Defensively, they are very aggressive and run to the ball very well," Speirs said. "Offensively, they are very well-coached and have an explosive run game. We will need to limit their time on offense, and we must block well in our own run game to move the ball."

The Jaguars seek their first championship game appearance since Howells was runner-up in 2011.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

