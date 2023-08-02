With two straight state titles, the Howells-Dodge volleyball team is looking to minimize pressure while pursuing a three-peat.

The Jaguars felt the pressure early in 2022, but were able to repeat at state with a Class D-2 title. The team has been on a roll with a 60-7 record over the previous two seasons and the 2023 season starting on Aug. 24.

"I think they were feeling a lot of pressure. We came out of our jamboree game last year and did not play very well," Howells-Dodge coach Sara Franzluebbers said. "The day after we had a sit down with the girls, just saying that 'This is a whole new team. Don't compare yourself to last year,' that kind of thing."

After another successful title run, the Jaguars are once again trying to not feel the pressure.

"Hopefully for this year they don't feel that pressure. I think they understand that we did lose three players; they were very much leadership players and impact players," Franzluebbers said. "They understand that this is different and we've got to learn how to play together and how to play as a team. We have to learn how to play together in order to win games."

The three big losses on the court for Howells-Dodge were Blair Fiala, Carly Bayer and Grace Baumert.

"We definitely lost three key players: one being a center, one middle and one outside, "Franzluebbers said. "So big shoes to fill there, but I am really excited about to see what the seniors are going to do, especially towards leadership."

While Kara Cerveny and Natalie Pieper each look to fill that senior leadership role, Franzluebbers, herself, is filling the role as first-year head coach for the Jaguars. Franzluebbers was an assistant to former coach Taryn Janke during both title runs.

"I am very excited for the upcoming year. I have been an assistant coach the last two years under Taryn Janke, and that was awesome. We still have an assistant coach coming back who's been on the coaching staff as well," Franzluebbers said. "We know that we're going to be stepping into some different roles. As an assistant coach, sometimes you kind of get to be the fun one and you're not having to plan everything. Taking over that new role, I'm kind of the one calling the shots as well as taking coach input."

The two seniors looking to make bigger impacts each played large roles as juniors. For Pieper, she had 250 kills and 295 digs in 94 sets.

"I definitely see Natalie Pieper taking on a big role for our team this coming year. Even this summer, she has been kind of our main go to attacker," Franzluebbers said. "She's putting a lot of balls away for us, she's hitting the ball hard, she's hitting shots and she's very smart."

Cerveny played in 81 sets as a junior for Howells-Dodge racking up 14 kills, 82 digs and 20 aces.

"Kara Cerveny is another senior for us. Last year, she took on playing a right side role, because that's where we needed her to be. By the end of the season, she became more of a defensive right side player," Franzluebbers said. "This year, she will possibly be our other outside hitter. We're going to be looking to her to step up. She's going to be hitting a lot more balls. She's going to be on the defensive side of things a lot more. We're really hoping that she can step up and be an all-around player for us."

Two players also looking to have bigger roles on the team are juniors Jade Bayer and Ava Noyd.

"Jade Bayer is always our all-out hustle player. She has the mindset; she's gonna get her hand on every ball that comes over that net and usually she's got the all-out effort that every coach loves to see," Franzluebbers said. "Ava Noyd has been doing a great job, especially blocking in the middle. She's not super tall. I think she's about 5'9" — she claims to 5'10" — but she's quite there. We're gonna try to get her running a little bit quicker, and hopefully running some slides behind the setter to open her up and increase her range a little bit more."

While the Jaguars did lose three seniors at the end of the 2022 season, they still return nine total players from their last title run. Having so many players return gives a boost to expectations for the defending state champions.

"My goal is always to get to Lincoln. We want to make it to state and I would say that's 100% their goal as well," Franzluebbers said. "Some keys to getting to state is that we have to learn to play together and play as a team. Defense is always key. Defense wins championships. We say that all the time."

The Jaguars were able to get in some reps on Sunday and Monday in the Class D1 and D2 Nebraska Top 10 camp in Kearney to prepare for the start of the regular season. They finished 10-4 overall and claimed the top spot in the bronze pool.

Howells-Dodge will begin regular season play on Aug. 24 against Oakland-Craig.