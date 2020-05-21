Howells Football: The build to greatness

Of course, while 1999 may have been the first indication, the trip to the playoffs was more indicative of a process than one good team. Many of the players who had set the foundation in the three years prior were gone at that point.

One of the most necessary players to the growth was Matthew Gall. Gall never won a state championship.

"I always said, he was the one that made it OK to go into the weight room," Spiers said. "We weren’t really big in the weight room when I first got here. That wasn’t a very big focus of theirs. He was very dedicated."

Gall went on to play college football at Nebraska Wesleyan.

"I always felt he was the one who set the tone for us," Spiers said. "He’s the one that got the younger kids to come in and lift just by his leadership. It wasn’t necessarily a vocal thing.

"I always felt he was the one that set the tone for our program. The kids that came along after that were just following his example. We just got to the point where that became how we did things."