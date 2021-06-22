Husker coaches hit Columbus in Big Red Blitz

Husker coaches and media relations personnel traveled from Scottsbluff to South Sioux City and everywhere in between for the Big Red Blitz last week, stopping in Columbus and David City on June 16.
Ten different groups of coaches made two stops apiece at events to address Husker Nation and take questions. Columbus was graced by the presence of women's basketball coach Amy Williams, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Serving emcee duties was athletic communications/women's basketball radio analyst Jeff Griesch.
That group spoke to local fans at noon on the stage at the square. They then had a similar event in David City at 4 p.m.
"I want you to know how much it means for me to be here, how proud I am to work for the Huskers, to be part of the Nebraska athletic department," Chinander said. "... Another reason I'm proud to be here is people like you. The support we get is unparalleled in college football."
Chinander mentioned this fall is the most excited he's been about a defense since taking over the position in 2018. He said his message to the team was that in order to be back, to be the real Blackshirts, his unit had to focus on three factors: Relentless effort, competitive excellence and "make decisions with my brother to my left and my brother to my right in mind."
Husker women's basketball beat five ranked teams this past winter and earned a spot in the Women's NIT. Williams credited her team captains and senior leaders for building a culture that allowed for that kind of success despite playing most games with just two subs.
"Now it's about, can we make that culture our identity," Williams said.
Verduzco didn't have any remarks, choosing instead to field questions. He took four from the crowd, including one that's likely on the minds of most Husker fans: 'What needs to happen for quarterback Adrian Martinez to cut down on his turnovers?'
"He wants to do so much too much of the time," Verduzco said. "... You don't have to do everything all of the time."
Griesch opened the event with a brief overview of all the successes Nebraska sports has experienced over the past year. The biggest applause came when he mentioned Will Bolt and Husker baseball.
Griesch also pointed out the impact Columbus and Columbus area athletes have had on Husker athletics.
Although each coach and Griesch had a slightly different presentation, they all had one thing in common: The anticipation of having Husker fans back in the stands.
"The No. 1 exciting thing that we are so excited for is to actually have Husker Nation back in the arena with us," Williams said. "We can't wait to see you guys there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.