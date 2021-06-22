Husker coaches hit Columbus in Big Red Blitz

Husker coaches and media relations personnel traveled from Scottsbluff to South Sioux City and everywhere in between for the Big Red Blitz last week, stopping in Columbus and David City on June 16.

Ten different groups of coaches made two stops apiece at events to address Husker Nation and take questions. Columbus was graced by the presence of women's basketball coach Amy Williams, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Serving emcee duties was athletic communications/women's basketball radio analyst Jeff Griesch.

That group spoke to local fans at noon on the stage at the square. They then had a similar event in David City at 4 p.m.

"I want you to know how much it means for me to be here, how proud I am to work for the Huskers, to be part of the Nebraska athletic department," Chinander said. "... Another reason I'm proud to be here is people like you. The support we get is unparalleled in college football."