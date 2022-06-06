Indras bid farewell at All-Star game

Last week's ride home from Columbus to Clarkson was like dozens of others for Faith and Adam Indra - although this time there was almost certainly less feedback than normal.

The father-daughter pair from Highway 91 were part of the annual Central Community College-Columbus Softball All-Star game that featured 22 of the best players from the Central area on June 1.

Like the other all-star games offered by Central, arguably the best part is the opportunity for student-athletes to get together and do it one more time. And while that was true of 21 others, Faith and Adam were in the unique position of ending a chapter in their family's life that will never be repeated.

Adam, the coach of the Green Team in Wednesday's game at the Central softball complex, is hanging up his coaching whistle for the time being. He's coached Faith and his oldest daughter, Destiny, at just about every step of their softball careers. He was the reason Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge formed a co-op for the Highway 91 softball program that started in 2014.

Faith will go on to play at College of Saint Mary. Adam, might again some day step back into the coach's box. For now, the two look back on a lifetime of memories between the lines.

"For the most part it's been really good. Obviously, everyone has a rough game, and I hear abut it the whole, entire drive home, and I hear it when I get home and I hear it the next morning. There's been times I hear it for a couple days," Faith joked. "But there never have been any problems between us. Him coaching has brought us really close."

Adam is a Clarkson High graduate who transitioned into fast-pitch softball once he reached junior high age. Clarkson, outside of travel teams, didn't offer baseball past about the age of 12. As a farm kid, he didn't have the time to be on the road a few times per week.

But there was fast-pitch softball. He started there and, as he describes himself, became a "softball nerd." Following the all-star game, the Indras loaded up the next morning and headed down to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series - the third time they've traveled to the event.

Once Destiny reached youth playing age, Adam stepped away from his own nights at the diamond to coach and eventually became part of the program at Schuyler when there was a co-op between Schuyler and Clarkson/Leigh.

However, he was bringing so many girls from up north that he found support with his administration to create his own program and bring Howells-Dodge into the mix.

Since that first 8-20 season, Highway 91 has turned into a challenger for the state tournament, playing in the district final this past season. Adam has been asked to coach in the all-star game three times in the past eight years and, this season, had three of his players on the roster - Faith, Jaedyn Ratzlaff and Sasha Perrin.

Now with Faith moving on to college softball, and his professional career pulling him in different directions, he felt it was the right time to step away.

He's almost certain that he'll be back, but for now he can take pride in where he leaves the Cyclones.

"I'm very confident I've left my fingerprints on the program and created a tremendous culture that, even tonight at the all-start game it really surprised me," Adam said. "We had four or five of our younger kids there just to come and support. They had no sisters playing. They're junior high kids that are going to be softball players. They came to the game, and that shows the kind of culture we have."

Wednesday featured an 10-inning game and home run derby that started prior to first pitch and concluded during a break in the fifth inning.

Silver won the game 12-7. St. Cecilia's Shaye Butler took that title with 10 homers. Boone Central's Madisyn Cunningham was the runner-up with two.

Butler also had the deciding play of the game when she blasted a grand slam to centerfield in the fifth that gave Silver an 8-5 lead. She was named the Silver MVP. Columbus High's Addi Heule pitched the first four innings for Green and left with the lead before taking over at shortstop and second base. She earned the other MVP honors.

Three of the members of Green will be playing on the same field next year for Central coach Caitlin Simon - Heule, Perrin and Wahoo's Tabitha Cooney.

Ratzlaff is headed to Southeast to play basketball and softball, Cunningham is signed on for softball at Colorado Christian and Sunday will join the program at Concordia.

"I've been very, very lucky to share the field with her," Adam said of coaching Faith. "We've won tournaments and we've had successes on the field. To share that with her, it's special; very few dads get to do that with their daughter in the way that I get to do it."

