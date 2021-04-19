Jags grab 24 medals at BRLD

The Jaguar boys and girls split 24 medals evenly, two girls won golds and two athletes both won three individual medals on April 13 at the BRLD meet.

Sophomore Blair Fiala on the girls team and fellow sophomore Lance Brester on the boys team won a total of six medals, Jaedyn Ratzlaff and Sasha Perrin on the girls team both won gold and five total Jaguars won more than one medal.

Fiala had a top finish of second in the triple jump when she reached 32 feet, 8 inches - about a foot and a half behind the winner. She also claimed sixth-place medals in the 200-meter dash and the long jump.

Brester also came one spot away from a win when he was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles in a time of 16.20 seconds. He came across the line in 16.48 in preliminaries and trailed the leader by just about a second, but both he and Oakland-Craig's Jack Pille ran faster in the finals and Pille took the win. Brester also won a pair of bronze medals in the 300 hurdles and the high jump.

Ratzlaff was the girls champ in the 800 when she ran to 2 minutes, 43.20 seconds. She was .72 ahead of Paige Schuster from Pender. Ratzlaff was also fourth in the 1600.