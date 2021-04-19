Jags grab 24 medals at BRLD

The Jaguar boys and girls split 24 medals evenly, two girls won golds and two athletes both won three individual medals on April 13 at the BRLD meet.
Sophomore Blair Fiala on the girls team and fellow sophomore Lance Brester on the boys team won a total of six medals, Jaedyn Ratzlaff and Sasha Perrin on the girls team both won gold and five total Jaguars won more than one medal.
Fiala had a top finish of second in the triple jump when she reached 32 feet, 8 inches - about a foot and a half behind the winner. She also claimed sixth-place medals in the 200-meter dash and the long jump.
Brester also came one spot away from a win when he was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles in a time of 16.20 seconds. He came across the line in 16.48 in preliminaries and trailed the leader by just about a second, but both he and Oakland-Craig's Jack Pille ran faster in the finals and Pille took the win. Brester also won a pair of bronze medals in the 300 hurdles and the high jump.
Ratzlaff was the girls champ in the 800 when she ran to 2 minutes, 43.20 seconds. She was .72 ahead of Paige Schuster from Pender. Ratzlaff was also fourth in the 1600.
Perrin took the gold medal in the shot put on a throw of 35 feet, 11.50 inches. She won the event by six inches. Abbey Pieper took third in the high jump, Lilly Praest was fourth in the 100 hurdles, Sophie Dvorak earned fourth in the shot put and Shelby Risch was sixth in the two-mile run.
Following Brester's three medals for the boys team was Gage Stutzman with two. The freshman came in third in the mile and fourth in the two mile. Boys individual medalists also included fourth for Levin Belina in the 100 hurdles, fourth for Aandy Dominguez in the high jump, fifth for Jestin Bayer in the 100, fifth for Jestin Bayer in the 100 and fifth for Evan Haas in the discus.
Bayer, Dominguez, Colton Klosen and Caleb Perrin earned fourth in the 400 relay. Brester, Perrin, Belina and Blake Sindelar were fifth in the 1600 relay. Stutzman, Belina, Sindelar and Aiden Meyer were third in the 3200 relay.
