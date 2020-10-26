Jags keep rolling after opening kick touchdown

Howells-Dodge junior Blake Sindelar returned the opening kick of last week's playoff opener 65 yards to the house and the Jaguars never looked back in a 42-14 win over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

Howells-Dodge (7-2) shut out GACC in the first half and led 34-0 at the break while advancing to the round of 16 on Friday at home against 9-0 Burwell - a 47-14 playoff winner over North Central.

The defense came up with a safety and junior Levi Belina capped an eight-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 18-0 after the first quarter. Quarterback Jacob Tomcak connected with Lance Brester for touchdown passes of 7 and 20 yards for the 34-point halftime lead.

"It was nice to see the boys execute our plan," head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to take advantage of some matchup advantages we had and that made the difference."

Howells-Dodge had beaten GACC once already this year, less than two weeks earlier in a 36-16 final in which the Jaguars shut out the Bluejays in the second half.

GACC made it somewhat interesting in the third when a punt block turned into an eventual Bluejay touchdown and Nate Niewohner went 63-yards to the end zone with 37 seconds left in the quarter.