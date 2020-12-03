Jags look for continued offensive improvement

Macholan led Howells-Dodge with just over eight points a game while dishing out nearly seven assists. Ratzlaff was scoring almost eight points a game and swiping away a team-high two steals a game. Macholan also led the team in total rebounds.

The Jaguars will face the tough test of a front-loaded schedule again. Before the Holiday Tournament, Howells-Dodge will have played Pierce, Aquinas, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer, BRLD and Clarkson/Leigh.

"I'm hoping we can flip a couple of those games," Polacek said. "We play all those right in a row. It gets hard in a hurry. We probably won't be able to win all of those, but hopefully we can knock one of those teams off or at least stick with them."

Last year, Howells-Dodge relied on its offense to win games. In nine victories the Jaguars gave up 45 points but still claimed victory. Offense was a struggle nearly every other time out.

"We just didn't have a consistent offense last year," Polacek said. "This year we're going to spend a little more time working on our perimeter game, trying to become more of an outside shooting team. I think that's probably where our strength is."

The Jaguars took 346 3-point shots last season and made 110 of them.