Jags look for continued offensive improvement

Howells-Dodge girls basketball has taken its lumps the last two seasons, finishing 9-14 both years. But the Jaguars return nine letterwinners and over 97% of the scoring from last season. Those factors give Howells-Dodge hope that it can find more success on the hardwood in the upcoming season.
Key in that regard would be a better start. The Jags opened last year 1-10 before finishing 8-4. Three of those final eight losses came to state tournament teams. In total, 10 of Howells-Dodge's 14 losses came to teams that ended the season in Lincoln.
"Our schedule is really tough," head coach Scott Polacek said. "We're going to have to do a little better job finishing a couple of those out. I hope we can be a little more competitive in those games. That's kind of the key for us."
The Jaguars' two leading scorers from a year ago, Brooklyn Macholan and Jaedyn Ratzlaff, are both juniors this year, setting Howells-Dodge up for offensive improvement each of the next two seasons. The duo accounted for 37% of the team's total scoring between them.
Howells-Dodge scored 43 points per game last year and shot 35% as a team.
"You take your lumps playing freshmen and sophomores, but hopefully that experience comes through and kind of gets you over the hump when you get those tough games," Polacek said.
Macholan led Howells-Dodge with just over eight points a game while dishing out nearly seven assists. Ratzlaff was scoring almost eight points a game and swiping away a team-high two steals a game. Macholan also led the team in total rebounds.
The Jaguars will face the tough test of a front-loaded schedule again. Before the Holiday Tournament, Howells-Dodge will have played Pierce, Aquinas, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Oakland-Craig, West Point-Beemer, BRLD and Clarkson/Leigh.
"I'm hoping we can flip a couple of those games," Polacek said. "We play all those right in a row. It gets hard in a hurry. We probably won't be able to win all of those, but hopefully we can knock one of those teams off or at least stick with them."
Last year, Howells-Dodge relied on its offense to win games. In nine victories the Jaguars gave up 45 points but still claimed victory. Offense was a struggle nearly every other time out.
"We just didn't have a consistent offense last year," Polacek said. "This year we're going to spend a little more time working on our perimeter game, trying to become more of an outside shooting team. I think that's probably where our strength is."
The Jaguars took 346 3-point shots last season and made 110 of them.
"As long as I've been coaching, we've always been blessed with a dominant post," Polacek said. "These last few years we haven't really had one, hence, we've learned to become an outside shooting team."
Seniors Riley Pokorny and Cassie Pieper led the Jaguars in outside shooting. Pokorny took 110 3-pointers and made 41. Pieper connected on 31 of 109 shots from behind the arc.
This season, Howells-Dodge has multiple players that can shoot the ball from deep range.
"Those are my main two, but really I think I have about six girls that can, on the right day, put 3-pointers in," Polacek said. "I'm hoping we have the problem of we're not sure who the hot one is going to be. I'm hoping we have people step up in different games for us."
The Jaguars are hoping the more experienced squad will lead to a winning season and postseason success.
"The first step is to always get above .500," Polacek said. "With our schedule that's not going to be an easy thing. But I think if we can be right there at .500, or just a couple games over, I'd think we'll be in a position where we can challenge for a district title."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
