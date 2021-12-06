Jags, Pats collect four golds in first tournament

Howells-Dodge wrestling generated seven medals out of eight weight classes on Saturday at its home invite but didn't have quite enough to hold off West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Bluejays had 11 medal winners, just one champ, but edged out the Jaguars by 12 points in the final standings.

Howells-Dodge sent three to the top of the podium and accepted the runner-up trophy. Summerland matched that number and was tied for second. Clarkson/Leigh put together a 126-point total and was fourth out of 18.

Lane Belina at 145 pounds, Levi Belina at 170 and Jestin Bayer at 182 each claimed Howells-Dodge gold medals. Dylan Brichacek (120) won three in a row but settled for silver after a pinfall loss in the finals.

For Clarkson/Leigh, Dylan Higby won four matches on his way to a championship at 138 pounds. Jackson Koehn (182) and Cooper Vance (285) also advanced to the finals but took home silver.

"Really solid start to the season. Ten wrestlers and only seven were scorers, so finishing fourth in the team race was very encouraging," Clarkson/Leigh coach Tyler Reeves said. "I thought Jackson Koehn, Cooper Vance, Isaac Baumert and Morgan Bunner wrestled really well."

Lane Belina wrestled in his second straight Howells-Dodge Invite title match after coming up short last year by pinfall in the final three seconds of the second period. This time around he pinned an opponent from Madison, won 7-1 in the semifinals against a foe from Tekamah-Herman and pinned Devon Schultz in the finals. He gave up a takedown nine seconds into the match then reversed and converted it for a pin.

Bayer is now a two-time champion at his home tournament and back-to-back gold medalist. He went to the top of the medal stand as a sophomore thanks to five straight pins. Bayer rose to the top Saturday with three first-period pins. He was on the mat for a total of just 2 minutes, 48 seconds.

Levi Belina became a three-time HD Invite champ and won his third in a row on a run of four pins in a row. He defeated his first three opponents in the first period then built a 10-1 lead in the second period over Tekamah-Herman's Dawson Schram when he followed up two nearfall points with the pin.

In the last three years, Levi is 14-0 at his home tournament with 13 pins and one major decision.

Freshman Dylan Brichacek nearly made it four champs when he pinned three foes then fell behind Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt then suffered a takedown midway through the first period and lost by pin 42 seconds later in the first period of the championship match.

Austin Hegemann (152) was third, Gage Stutzman (126) was fourth and Jacob Jegemann (170) was fifth.

Clarkson/Leigh made a 69 and 1/2 point improvement from a year ago at the Howells-Dodge Invite when the Patriots were sixth with six medals. They won the same amount of medals but were higher on the medal stand.

Leading the way was Dylan Higby earning gold at 138 pounds with three pins and an 8-5 decision in the semifinals. Higby also became a back-to-back champion following three pins, a major decision and a technical fall as a freshman.

Koehn took two pins and a 14-5 major decision to the finals at 182 where he was pinned by Bayer in 48 seconds. Vance went to the title match on two first-period pins but then lost in the final to Logan Mueller of Summerland when he gave up a takedown, two nearfall points and was eventually pinned with 35 seconds left in the first period.

Koehn was fourth last year, Vance didn't compete at Howells-Dodge. Bryce Jurgensen went 3-1 and and maintained third-place again after also earning bronze as a junior. Isaac Baumert (132) was fourth. He also was not in the lineup a year ago. Morgan Bunner (120) was fifth after taking sixth a year ago. Jacob Koehn was sixth in his first varsity tournament.

High Plains Quad

Clarkson/Leigh opened the season two days earlier as part of the High Plains quad. The Patriots suffered losses to the hosts 39-18, Winside 54-14 and Shelby-Rising City 36-24.

Jurgensen by second-period pin, Vance on a pin in just 32 seconds and Jackson Koehn in a forfeit were the winners against High Plains. Five head-to-head matches were held; High Plains won three and collected four other forfeits.

Bunner in a 9-2 decision, Jackson Koehn by forfeit and Vance by forfeit scored the team points against Winside. The Wildcats were 4-1 in head-to-head matches and collected five forfeits.

Two Patriots, Baumert by pin in 1:42 and Jackson Koehn by pin in 1:33 won head-to-head matches against SRC. Huskies defeated Patriots at 145 and 152 and scored 24 points by forfeit.

Howells-Dodge 42, West Point GACC 40

The Jaguars opened the season Dec. 2 at home and edged out the Bluejays thanks to four straight pins in the final four matches. Howells-Dodge trailed 40-18 after Ethan Baumert defeated Austin Hegemann by 11-3 major decision at 152 pounds.

Caleb Perrin, Hegemann, Levi Belina and Bayer then rattled off four consecutive falls.

GACC had the benefit of four open weights at 220, 285, 106 and 113 for a 24-0 lead to start the night. Brichacek put Howells-Dodge on the board by pin then Stutzman followed another forfeit by pin at the end of the first period. Lane Belina won 145 by pin with 13 seconds left in the first period prior to Baumert defeating Hegemann then Howells-Dodge rolling off four straight pins.

GACC only won the Baumert/Hegemann match in head-to-head competition. Thirty-six of the Bluejays points came on forfeits.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.com.

