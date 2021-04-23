Jags put four in top five at North Bend

Howells-Dodge golf placed four wrestlers in the top five and won by seven shots in a triangular at North Bend on April 20.

The Jaugars put together a team total of 167 and were led by Jacob Tomcak putting together a round of 37. Tomcak was the top player by three shots over Connor Schlueter of North Bend.

Tomcak started somewhat rough with a bogey on the first hole and bogeyed again on No. 5, but he finished with pars on the last four holes.

Brady Lund and Gavin Nelson were six shots back of him and tied for third on rounds of 43 while Kevin Fiala shot 44 and Austin Hegemann carded a 50.

Clarkson/Leigh was a distant third on a total of 202. Mason Whitmore topped the Patriots on a 12-over 47. Ryan Brichacek scored 48, Mic Sayers shot 52, Jackson Mullenhoff put together a 55 and Isaac Rodenburg totaled 62.

Howells-Dodge also took the junior varsity win on a total of 214. Brittin Sindelar shot a 48, Cole Grovijohn had a 50, Aiden Lange and Landon Dobbins carded 58s and Ryan Nelson shot 60.

North Bend was fie shots back with a 219. Jase Indra led the Clarkson/Leigh junior varsity with a 53, Christian Hamernik totaled 56, Jake Brabec carded a 59, Dalton Zulkoski shot 62 and Noah Holoubek put together an 81.