Jags rise above the field at Stanton

All four Jaguars that counted toward the team scoring finished in the top 15 and all five were 25th or better on May 7 at the Stanton Invite. That type of consistent performance top to bottom earned the Jaguars the team title by 11 strokes over Humphrey Saint Francis.

Brady Lund led the way with a round of 88 and finished in fourth, Jacob Tomcak was two shots back in sixth, Kellen Fiala scored a 92 and was 11th and Gavin Nelson carded 95 and was 15th. Cole Grovijohn shot 101 and didn't have his score count toward the total, but at 25th place he was still in the top half of the field.

Jack Lubischer of Saint Francis finished atop the leaderboard on a 5-over round of 77. He was seven shots better than Riley Kaup of Plainview.

Clarkson/Leigh was fourth in the team standings on a total of 392. The Patriots were nine shots better than Pierce in third and three ahead of Plainview in fifth.

Mason Whitmore was the top Clarkson/Leigh player in 14th on a 94, Mic Sayers was 18th on a round of 97, Jackson Mellenhof shot 100 and was 23rd, Ryan Brichacek was in 26th on a 101 and Jace Indra carded 112 for 44th.

