Jags roll to 7-0 behind another big night from Belina

Levi Belina continued his torrid pace and Howells-Dodge continued to roll on its way to potentially a fifth unbeaten regular season in the last 10 years following a 50-12 win over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Friday at home.

Belina put together his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and finished with 13 carries, 179 yards and two touchdowns. His season includes 112 carries that have netted 961 yards, an average of 8.6 per carry and 18 touchdowns.

Although 179 yards is certainly impressive, it's just his third-highest total of the season. Fifty points are also the Jaguars third-best output of the year. Howells-Dodge is scoring 49 points per game and has won six of seven games by 20 or more points.

"I thought our boys played with a sense of urgency and established a physical game early," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were able to establish the running game, and that helped us take control of the game."

Belina wasn't the only superstar. Lance Brester also rushed for 100 yards thanks to two long touchdown runs. After Belina scored from 6 yards out, Brester scored on a 67-yard run in the first quarter and a 37-yard run in the second to finish with 104 rushing yards. He also caught a 19-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Gavin Nelson.

Speirs said it's been important to get other players involved in the offense to avoid defenses putting all the focus on Belina.

"We have really attempted to be better at spreading the ball around," he said. "Over the last few weeks, we have been better at that, and hopefully we are able to keep defense from just keying on Levi (Belina) and making them worry about other backs also."

The Jaguars put up 16 points in the first and 28 in the second to build a 44-6 halftime advantage. Each team reached the end zone once in the second half.

Howells-Dodge ran just 30 plays and was on the field for less than 16 minutes. Despite that, the offense recorded 17 first downs and 407 yards.

And as good as Belina and the backfield has been, Speirs gave the credit to the guys up front.

"I thought our O-line did a good job adjusting to the different looks that GACC was giving us," he said. "Throughout the season, we have become better run blockers, and have really been able to establish the line of scrimmage, which is always something we strive to do."

Defensively, Aiden Meyer posted a season-high nine tackles, one for loss and one sack. Brester recorded the lone takeaway with an interception, his first of the season.

For the fifth time in seven games this season, Howells-Dodge held its opponent to 13 points or fewer.

"We played sound defense," Speirs said. "GACC runs a multiple-formation offense and multiple plays, so being assignment-sound was important and for the most part, we did that. Eliminating a few breakdowns will be big for next week."

Howells-Dodge will look to complete its second perfect regular season in the last three years with a win over rival Clarkson/Leigh on Friday.

"The offensive line will have to be dialed in to pick up all the stunts that Clarkson/Leigh will run. They have an outstanding D-line that will challenge our O-line," Speirs said. "Defensively, we must know our assignments and execute them. Clarkson/Leigh has some dynamic playmakers and if we do not tackle well, it will hurt us."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

