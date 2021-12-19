Jags score two golds, four medals at Logan View

Levi Belina and Jestin Bayer added to an already impressive medal collection for this season with a pair of golds at the Dan Mowinkel Logan View Invite.

Bayer remained unbeaten on the season and improved to 17-0 with three victories. Belina picked up wins 15, 16, 17 and 18 to go with just one loss. Those two were joined on the medal stand Dylan Brichacek with a bronze medal and Lane Belina winning three out of five and taking fourth.

Those four medals out of seven in the tournament earned Howells-Dodge a tie for seventh with Syracuse at 91 points. Milford scored 156 and took the team title by 14 points over Fillmore Central. The Eagles took the top spot with six in the finals.

Bayer pinned three foes for his gold medal at 182 pounds, one in the first period and two in the second. A fall in 56 seconds was followed by one in 3 minutes, 18 seconds and another in 3 minutes, 17 seconds. Bayer took the title over Milford's Thomas Vance by building a 5-0 lead.

Belina was on top the podium again at 170 on a first-period pin, two in the second and a 6-1 victory over 16-2 Christopher Scidoris of Milford. Scidoris chose to start the second and bottom and paid for it right away when Belina scored three nearfall points. He added an escape and a takedown in the third.

Brichacek (120) lost his first match of the day in the quarterfinals then bounced back with two pins and two decisions, the last a 7-5 sudden victory Jace Goebel of Syracuse for bronze. Lane Belina (145) won twice, lost in the semis 17-3 Aaron Allgood of Superior 3-1, scored a 6-0 victory then fell behind 14-3 Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central 5-0 and was pinned midway through the third period.

Gage Stutzman (120) went 2-2, Austin Hegemann (152) also split four matches and Jacob Hegemann (160) won his first then lost two.

Howells-Dodge resumes the wrestling season on New Year's Eve at the Shelby-Rising City Tournament.

