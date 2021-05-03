Jags scores six golds at Wisner-Pilger

Howells-Dodge track and field brought home six gold medals split evenly between the boys and girls teams April 27 at Wisner-Pilger.
The boys earned 15 medals total and scored 74 points for a fourth place finish. The girls totaled 55 points on 10 medals and were also fourth. Wakefield scored 124 points and earned the boys trophy while the Wisner-Pilger girls won their home invite on 105 points.
Howells-dodge gold medals went to Lance Brester in the 110-meter hurdles, Nathan Hegemann and the 3200 relay for the boys team. Abbey Pieper in the high jump, Sasha Perrin in the shot put and the two-mile relay won golds for the girls.
Brester won three individual medals overall. He crossed the line in the 110 hurdles in 16.56 seconds and won the title by more than a half second. He hit the line if 44.36 in the 300 hurdles and was a little more than a second back of winning another gold medal. Earlier in the meet Brester reached 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump, tied two others and was sixth.
Hegemann's best toss in the discus landed at 120 feet, 6 inches and was more than three feet ahead of the runner-up. Evan Haas in third and Jestin Bayer in fifth made it three Jaguar medals in the event. Bayer won a second medal in the discus when he made a top toss of 40 feet, 6 inches and won silver.
Gage Stutzman's took fourth in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600. Levi Belina was sixth in both hurdle events. Aandy Dominguez was fifth in the 200.
Brester, Belina, Aiden Meyer and Blake Sindelar won the 3200 relay in a time of 9:03.73. Bayer, Dominguez, Colton Klosen and Caleb Perrin were third in the 400 relay. The 1600 relay of Belina, Meyer, Sindelar and Perrin were fourth.
Pieper won the high jump reached 4 feet, 11 inches and was the event champion by 3 inches. Perrin's top toss in the shot put landed at 34 feet, 2 inches and was the top mark by nearly six inches. She was three inches behind the winner in the discus at 116-10 and won silver.
Jaedyn Ratzlaff in the 800, Blair Fiala in the triple jump and Sophie Dvorak in the shot put all won fourth place medals. Fiala also took fifth in the 100, and Lilly Praest in the 100 hurdles were both fifth.
Fiala, Praest, Ratzlaff and Kennady Schmidt won gold in the 3200 relay on a time of 11:12.42. Ratzlaff, Schmidt, Praest and Pieper were sixth in the 400.
