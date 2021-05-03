Jags scores six golds at Wisner-Pilger

Howells-Dodge track and field brought home six gold medals split evenly between the boys and girls teams April 27 at Wisner-Pilger.

The boys earned 15 medals total and scored 74 points for a fourth place finish. The girls totaled 55 points on 10 medals and were also fourth. Wakefield scored 124 points and earned the boys trophy while the Wisner-Pilger girls won their home invite on 105 points.

Howells-dodge gold medals went to Lance Brester in the 110-meter hurdles, Nathan Hegemann and the 3200 relay for the boys team. Abbey Pieper in the high jump, Sasha Perrin in the shot put and the two-mile relay won golds for the girls.

Brester won three individual medals overall. He crossed the line in the 110 hurdles in 16.56 seconds and won the title by more than a half second. He hit the line if 44.36 in the 300 hurdles and was a little more than a second back of winning another gold medal. Earlier in the meet Brester reached 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump, tied two others and was sixth.

Hegemann's best toss in the discus landed at 120 feet, 6 inches and was more than three feet ahead of the runner-up. Evan Haas in third and Jestin Bayer in fifth made it three Jaguar medals in the event. Bayer won a second medal in the discus when he made a top toss of 40 feet, 6 inches and won silver.