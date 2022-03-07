Jags still can't solve Bulldog puzzle

LINCOLN - It was the right opponent in the wrong round.

Back in Lincoln almost 365 days after a stunning loss in the Class D-1 state championship game, Howells-Dodge boys basketball had yet another shot at arch nemesis Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

But a nemesis doesn't earn that title by trading victories. HLHF found a way again, in overtime again and cut short a hopeful Howells-Dodge run to another state title game 55-52 on Monday in Lincoln.

A year ago when the Jags fell to the Bulldogs in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena, all indications were that these two were on a collision course for the big stage yet again. That, sort of, came true when both qualified for state. The wrench in the works that forced a rematch earlier than expected was Hartington Cedar Catholic jumping HLHF in the final wildcard standings and setting up three seed versus six seed in the first round at Lincoln Northeast.

Cedar Catholic then went and lost to Norfolk Catholic in the game prior.

The 2021 D-1 title rematch, now in Class C-2, had the quality of what deserves a primetime slot on championship Saturday. Instead, Howells-Dodge left empty-handed and likely still unsure what it takes to slay the giant.

"It would be nice if we were playing those guys in the second or third round," coach Kevin Janata said. "But we drew who we drew, gave them a heck of a battle and I wish those guys luck."

Howells-Dodge had the ball at the end of regulation with a chance to win and at the end of overtime with an opportunity to tie but made mistakes on both possessions.

Both times it was HLHF senior Cooper Beller making a play. At the end of regulation he tipped away the dribble of HD senior Blake Sindelar and set in motion a domino effect that included two more tips and a loose ball that was eventually tracked down on the baseline by HLHF's Jacob Sjuts. Sjuts missed a game-winner at the buzzer.

When the Jags had another chance in OT to take the lead or force four more minutes, Bellar stole the ball away from senior RJ Bayer.

Sindelar drove the baseline and forced the defense to collapse on his position. He dropped off a pass that looked like a wide-open layup for Bayer. Beller stuck an arm in and dislodged it instead. He two-handed it and forced a foul.

At the other end Beller made the first free throw and missed the second. But with just over two seconds remaining and a three-point separation, Howells-Dodge had to heave the ball three-quarters of the way down the court and hope for a prayer. That prayer was never even initiated, let alone answered. The final horn sounded before a shot was taken.

"They go on runs. They get momentum and they go in spurts. If you can take those runs and react and slow them down and score on your end, you can stick with them," Janata said. "It came down to a play or two, and they made it."

A run happened from the get-go and put Howells-Dodge in a 15-6 deficit to start to the game. The Jaguars answered with the next 11 in a row and took their first lead early in the second quarter.

Bayer sparked a comeback with two putbacks and another layup on the fastbreak. He scored on the fastbreak again to start the second quarter then senior Gavin Nelson hit his second three-pointer of the day to cap the run.

Ten straight HLHF points gave the Bulldogs the lead back later in the second. HD was facing a seven-point hole in the final minute of the first half when Lance Brester hit a short jumper then Nelson knocked down a fourth three.

HLH started the third with the first five points and led by six when the fourth quarter started. The free throw line became a factor and the Jags took advantage. They went 8 for 8 in the fourth and took a lead with under two minutes to go when Sjuts lost the ball on a post move and Brester took it the other way for a runout layup.

Sjuts came back down and tied it on foul shots. Howells-Dodge then decided to try for a last shot with just over a minute remaining. The Jags ran about 25 seconds off the clock then were forced into a timeout at midcourt when Sindelar was trapped.

Out of the timeout still looking to run clock, he tried to spin out of another oncoming trap when Beller poked it away.

"We knew if they came out before that, we could get Blake down hill - that's where he thrives," Janata said. "Give them credit, they did a nice job not letting him turn the corner and knocking that ball out. We just struggled with that extra pressure at the top and didn't handle it well."

Howells-Dodge then turned it over three times in the extra period. HLHF had trouble taking advantage but built a three-point lead. Jason Sjuts made two free throws then Sindelar got to the rim in the next possession and brought it back down to one.

A 1 for 2 HLHF trip at the line gave HD the ball back with under 30 seconds on the scoreboard when Beller again stepped up and made a play.

"If they weren't such nice guys, it would be easy to hate them at this point," Janata said.

HLHF coach Joe Hesse had similar feelings. The two sides know each other well. It's not just the on-the-court meetings that have sparked a relationship - although there have been six of those over the past two years. The proximity of the two schools and common membership in the East Husker Conference bring guys from both sides together in competition and otherwise.

Monday was the fifth time in the last six meetings HLHF came out on the winning end.

"It is so much fun to play against Howells. I've told everybody, they're coaches are good dudes, they're players are good dudes," Hesse said. "I'm really bummed that - sometimes you play a rival and you beat them and it's like, 'Yeah, go home.' But I wish those guys could get another game down here. They're awesome people, fun to compete against, bring out the best in each other."

Gavin Nelson led Howells-Dodge in scoring with 18 points on six threes, Bayer had 16 and Sindelar 12. The Jaguars finished the season 23-4 and with the most wins since the 2014 team went 27-3 and was third at state.

