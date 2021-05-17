Jags take GACC triangular by five shots

Three of the five Howells-Dodge players shot rounds in the 40s and paced the Jaguars to a triangular win on May 13 in West Point.

Howells-Dodge posted a total of 189 for a five shot win over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic and a margin of 53 better than Madison.

GACC's Ryan Hrbek topped the leaderboard on a total of 42, but Jacob Tomcak tied Livia Hunke of GACC for second with a 44 and the Jaguars had three of the top five scores overall and the next three in a row. Kellen Fiala shot a 47 while Brady Lund totaled a 48 and Cole Grovijohn carded a 50.

Gavin Nelson shot a 69 as a member of the varsity squad.

Howells-Dodge also took the junior varsity team title with a 227-stroke total. The Jaguars had the top three scores and tied for fourth with two others.

Brittin Sindelar shot a 51 for JV while Landon Dobbins put together a 57 and Austin Hegemann had a 58. Aiden Lange and Conner Kreikemeier both scored a 61.

Other Jaguars on the course included a 60 for Regan Koliha and a 64 by Landon Pieper.

