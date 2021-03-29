Jags win 12 at Wisner-Pilger triangular

Howells-Dodge athletes came through with 12 event wins in the first meet of the season on March 2 at Wisner-Pilger. The Jaguar girls produced seven and the boys five. Though there were no double winners, several athletes came close.

The meet was a triangular with the hosts and Winside. No team points were kept to declare a winner.

Howells-Dodge collected four medals in field events, four on the track and four more in relays. For most the first competition of the year served as a way for many of the Jaguars to get their feet wet among other varsity athletes.

"This by far the least experienced track team that I have ever coached. We have six athletes total between the girls and boys teams that have ever been to a high school track meet," coach Neil VanLengen said. "With 18 boys and 11 girls out, that means 23 of them have no high school experience at all."

That mattered little to the likes of Blair Fiala, Lance Brester, Evan Haas and Gage Stutzman.

Fiala, Brester and Haas are sophomores who didn't have the chance to familiarize themselves with varsity competition when their freshmen seasons were taken away. Stutzman is a freshman on his first varsity squad.