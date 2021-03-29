Jags win 12 at Wisner-Pilger triangular

Howells-Dodge athletes came through with 12 event wins in the first meet of the season on March 2 at Wisner-Pilger. The Jaguar girls produced seven and the boys five. Though there were no double winners, several athletes came close.
The meet was a triangular with the hosts and Winside. No team points were kept to declare a winner.
Howells-Dodge collected four medals in field events, four on the track and four more in relays. For most the first competition of the year served as a way for many of the Jaguars to get their feet wet among other varsity athletes.
"This by far the least experienced track team that I have ever coached. We have six athletes total between the girls and boys teams that have ever been to a high school track meet," coach Neil VanLengen said. "With 18 boys and 11 girls out, that means 23 of them have no high school experience at all."
That mattered little to the likes of Blair Fiala, Lance Brester, Evan Haas and Gage Stutzman.
Fiala, Brester and Haas are sophomores who didn't have the chance to familiarize themselves with varsity competition when their freshmen seasons were taken away. Stutzman is a freshman on his first varsity squad.
Regardless, Fiala was the girls winner in the long jump and took second in the triple jump. Brester won the boys 100-meter hurdles and came in second in the 300 hurdles. Haas was the top finisher in the discus on a throw of 114 feet, six inches. He was also second in the shot put. Stutzman crossed the line first in the 1600 and was the runner-up in the 800.
Fiala top long jump mark of 15 feet, 1 inch was nearly two foot ahead of second place. In the triple jump she had a top distance of 31-4 and 1/2, three feet behind the winner from Wisner-Pilger.
Brester cleared the high hurdles in a time of 18.8 seconds, just ahead of teammate Lane Belina in second at 22.8. He was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles by 0.9 seconds to Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger and second in the high jump also to Ruskamp by three inches . Stutzman was 10 seconds back of the winner in the half mile but then 12 seconds better than teammate Aiden Meyer in the 1600 as Howells-Dodge swept the top two spots.
Junior Abbey Pieper took the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 7 inches, fellow junior Sasha Perrin was the champ in the shot put on a toss of 34 feet and another junior, Jaedyn Ratzlaff, won the 800 in 2:55.8 - more than 16 seconds ahead of second place.
All three girls relays - 400, 1600 and 3200 - came across the line in first. No names were listed for the makeup of those groups.
On the boys team, first place winners other than Brester, Haas and Stutzman included junior Levi Belina in the 400 with a time of 57.3 seconds. The boys 3200 relay won the event. Names were also unlisted for the team members.
Sophia Dvorak was the girls runner-up in the shot put. Perrin was second in the discus to go with her win in the shot put, Nessa Krupka took second in the 100 and third in the 200, Lilly Praest was second in the 300 hurdles, Ratzlaff was second in the 400, freshman Kara Cerveny took fourth in the 1600 and Shelby Risch was fourth in the 3200.
Other top boys performances were Caleb Perrin's second place showing in the long jump, Aiden Meyer taking second in the triple jump, Jestin Bayer second in the 100 and Aandy Dominguez third in the 200.
"We have a bunch of kids that are going to work hard and are going to improve a ton over the course of the year," coach VanLengen said. "I am super excited to coach them and see their improvement over the season. It should be fun."
