Jags win duals against Tri County Northeast and Pender

Coming off its successful home invite, Howells-Dodge secured a pair of dual wins in Thursday's home triangular. The Jaguars defeated Tri County Northeast 48-11 and Pender 39-33. and improved to 3-0 in dual competition.

As of the publication date, Howells-Dodge is sitting atop Class D in the wildcard dual rankings. The top eight head to Kearney on Feb. 5.

Howells-Dodge 48, Tri County Northeast 11: The Jaguars recorded five pins against Tri County Northeast.

Dylan Brichacek, Austin Hegemann and Cole Grovijohn recorded falls in the first round. Brichacek achieved it in 31 seconds in the 120-pound match. Hegemann did it in 43 seconds in the 160-pound bout. Grovijohn secured the 220-pound dual win in 1 minute and 28 seconds.

Jestin Bayer and Gage Stutzman recorded pins in 3:24 and 5:27, respectively.

The Jaguars recorded three wins by forfeit and gave up two others in open weight classes.

Howells-Dodge 39, Pender 33: In the second match of the triangular, the Jaguars mounted a comeback win over Pender.

Pender led 21-9 when Howells-Dodge won five of the final seven bouts for the comeback.

Brichacek and Grovijohn recorded pins for the second time that night. Both created falls in the second period of their respective matches.

In the 170-pound dual, Jacob Hegemann pinned Pender's Brody Krusemark in 3:13. Levi Belina followed him up with a fall of his own with 27 seconds remaining in the first round.

Lane Belina secured three points for Howells-Dodge with a 9-4 decision. He recorded three takedowns, a two-point near-fall and one point for an illegal hold.

Pender secured 24 of its 33 points by forfeit. Trey Johnson pinned Howells-Dodge's Gage Stutzman 18 seconds into the match. The other head-to-head win for the Pendragons came by a 2-0 decision in the 152-pound match as Braxton Volk bested Austin Hegemann.

