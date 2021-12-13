 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jags win duals against Tri County Northeast and Pender

  • Updated
  • 0
Dylan Brichacek

Dylan Brichacek works for the pin at his home tournament on Dec. 4. Brichacek had a pair of pins in dual wins last week over Tri County and Pender.

Coming off its successful home invite, Howells-Dodge secured a pair of dual wins in Thursday's home triangular. The Jaguars defeated Tri County Northeast 48-11 and Pender 39-33. and improved to 3-0 in dual competition.

As of the publication date, Howells-Dodge is sitting atop Class D in the wildcard dual rankings. The top eight head to Kearney on Feb. 5.

Howells-Dodge 48, Tri County Northeast 11: The Jaguars recorded five pins against Tri County Northeast.

Dylan Brichacek, Austin Hegemann and Cole Grovijohn recorded falls in the first round. Brichacek achieved it in 31 seconds in the 120-pound match. Hegemann did it in 43 seconds in the 160-pound bout. Grovijohn secured the 220-pound dual win in 1 minute and 28 seconds.

Jestin Bayer and Gage Stutzman recorded pins in 3:24 and 5:27, respectively.

The Jaguars recorded three wins by forfeit and gave up two others in open weight classes.

People are also reading…

Howells-Dodge 39, Pender 33: In the second match of the triangular, the Jaguars mounted a comeback win over Pender.

Pender led 21-9 when Howells-Dodge won five of the final seven bouts for the comeback.

Brichacek and Grovijohn recorded pins for the second time that night. Both created falls in the second period of their respective matches.

In the 170-pound dual, Jacob Hegemann pinned Pender's Brody Krusemark in 3:13. Levi Belina followed him up with a fall of his own with 27 seconds remaining in the first round. 

Lane Belina secured three points for Howells-Dodge with a 9-4 decision. He recorded three takedowns, a two-point near-fall and one point for an illegal hold.

Pender secured 24 of its 33 points by forfeit. Trey Johnson pinned Howells-Dodge's Gage Stutzman 18 seconds into the match. The other head-to-head win for the Pendragons came by a 2-0 decision in the 152-pound match as Braxton Volk bested Austin Hegemann.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schuyler Wrestling crushes Crete

Schuyler Wrestling crushes Crete

The Schuyler Wrestling teams opened their seasons in spectacular fashion as the girls defeated Crete 66-6 in their first NSAA official dual an…

Patriots split opening two games

Patriots split opening two games

Clarkson/Leigh boys and girls basketball opened its season with conference games Friday and Saturday against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and …

Warrior girls hungry for success

Warrior girls hungry for success

Twenty-one athletes took to the court for the Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team when practice opened just over two weeks ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News