Jaguar bowling program gets underway

Howells-Dodge bowling took to the lanes for the first time in school history in a pair of events last week.
The Jaguars made history on Dec. 10 in a dual at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family then made more with the first-ever tournament at Boone Central.
The Jaguar boys dominated the Bulldogs in a 19-2 final while the girls were defeated 14-7. Two days later, both teams went 0-3 in qualifying matches, failed to qualify any individuals for the medal round and were not one of the final four in the team race.
Evan Haas led the way on Dec. 8 with a 178 in the first round of head-to-head matches and 137 in the second round. He, Brady Lund (157), Ethan Haas-Oltrogge (128) and Derek Glissman-Mayner (89) gave the Jaguars a 7-0 lead with four wins and a combined 634-267 pinfall.
Haas, Haas-Oltrogge, Landon Pieper, and Lund won in the second round and again took the pinfall victory. Up 14-2, Howells-Dodge put it away in the Baker Round 142-36 and 135-52.
Pheobe Glissman-Mayner won a first-round match for the girls 99-57 and Nevaeh Jurisch scored a 66-54 victory in round two. The Jags took the opening Baker game 82-66, lost the second 120-67 then came back for a 124-110 win to secure five team points.
Saturday, Haas won two head-to-head matches while Glissman-Mayner won one for the boys. Liliana Soto, Victoria Williams and Tori Smith each picked up wins.
Haas had a total pinfall of 447 and Glissman-Mayner put together a 275 in three rounds. Boys champion Cooper Phillips of Fremont totaled 654, second place had 581 and third 573.
Williams had a total of 332, Soto put together 303 and Smith had a 242. Girls champion Taya Berry of Lexington scored a 532, second had 529 and third 473.
The Fremont Boys took the team title 3-0 in the Baker round over Hartington-Newcastle and 3-0 against Wayne in the championship round.
The Wayne girls were team champs also with sweeps in the semis and finals.
Howells-Dodge bowling is back in action Dec. 21 in Dodge against Bancroft-Rosalie.
Howells-Dodge bowling is back in action Dec. 21 in Dodge against Bancroft-Rosalie.
